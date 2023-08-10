Poll: Ron DeSantis drops to 3rd place in national GOP survey

Ron DeSantis has fallen behind both Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy in a new national poll, the latest to show the Governor’s slide among GOP Presidential Primary voters.

DeSantis has just 10.4% support in a Cygnal survey conducted from Aug. 1 through Aug. 3, putting him 1 point behind Ramaswamy (11.4%). Trump leads with 53.3% support.

If there is a positive takeaway for DeSantis, other candidates are in single digits, including fourth place Mike Pence, who has 6.6% support.

Still, the Cygnal polling memo spotlights the DeSantis decline in its “insights and analysis” section, noting the Governor “has plummeted from having 29% of the vote in March.”

The crosstabs indicate specific areas of difficulty for DeSantis, none more vividly than Black voters, of whom just 2% back DeSantis. This puts him behind Trump, Ramaswamy, Pence, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Larry Elder and Ryan Binkley, suggesting that the Governor’s position that slavery benefited enslaved people isn’t selling with Black Republican voters.

Despite messaging heavily around his wife and his children, and the war on “woke” that has compelled him to fight with The Walt Disney Co. after the entertainment giant dared to question the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, DeSantis is in fourth place among parents, with 7% support. Trump, Ramaswamy and Pence lead with that seemingly critical demographic.

DeSantis’ 6% with independent voters, eligible to vote in open Primaries in places that aren’t Florida, also puts him in fourth place behind those three candidates.

The Governor also, at least according to this poll, lacks regional appeal in the South. While his 8% is good for second place, Trump is at 60% in the region.

DeSantis’ strongest region is the Midwest, meanwhile, where he has 13% support. He also reaches that threshold with men aged 55 or older.

His best demographic, however, is college educated women. With that group, the Governor has 14% support.