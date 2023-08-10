August 10, 2023
Chad Chronister recognizes 10 inmates graduating from automotive training program

Peter Schorsch August 10, 2023
'Armed with practical skills, these graduates now hold the key to a brighter future and a hopeful reintegration into society.'

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister presented certificates to 10 women who successfully completed the automotive training program at the Falkenburg Road Jail.

“What I wanted you to find when you came through these doors was an opportunity, not judgment — an opportunity to be equipped with education, treatment and a skill set that will be transformational,” Chronister said at the graduation ceremony. 

The program aims to transform lives and make positive impacts on the community after inmates are released.

“Armed with practical skills, these graduates now hold the key to a brighter future and a hopeful reintegration into society,” Chronister said.

Video from the ceremony is available here.

Peter Schorsch

