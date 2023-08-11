Greg Steube wants Joe Biden impeached, says he supported Hunter Biden’s sex, drug habits

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube says it’s time for Congress to impeach President Joe Biden.

The Sarasota Republican filed articles of impeachment alleging the Democratic President supported son Hunter Biden’s drug use, hiring of prostitutes and selling influence overseas.

“It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden,” Steube said. “He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens.”

Steube pointed at discovery and accusations leveled in the House Oversight Committee. Committee Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, made public bank records that showed the Biden family has made $20 million from foreign nationals.

“The evidence continues to mount by the day — the Biden Crime Family has personally profited off Joe’s government positions through bribery, threats and fraud,” Steube said. “Joe Biden must not be allowed to continue to sit in the White House, selling out our country.”

In total, Steube filed four articles of impeachment. The first alleges bribery and violation of the Hobbs Act, which prohibits extortion that impacts foreign commerce. The Congressman alleges Hunter and James Biden, the President’s brother, broke the law when promising access to Biden when he served as Vice President from 2009 through 2017.

The second alleges the President pressured Justice Department officials and illegally colluded with Hunter Biden. A Federal judge raised concerns last month about the terms of a deal offered to the younger Biden recommending probation if the defendant pled guilty to two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income. That deal has now fallen apart.

A third article vaguely alleges President Biden defrauded investors on false premises, while a fourth accuses the President of involvement in the drug and prostitution trade, stemming from Hunter Biden using family money for those purposes.

Steube has said since June he believes there is enough evidence to impeach President Biden in the House, while acknowledging a hard road to conviction in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Of course, it’s unclear if Steube’s articles of impeachment will go anywhere. Since the start of the new Congress in January, five bills have been filed seeking to impeach President Biden. That includes articles filed by U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, a Rockledge Republican, in May. Posey’s articles deal primarily with failures to secure the border with Mexico.

The White House, for its part, has roundly mocked suggestions Biden should be impeached and removed.

“We’re not going to get into what House Republicans want to do or may not do — hypotheticals. That’s on them. That’s for them to speak to. What I can speak to is exactly what we’re doing today.” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in July.

“The economic data is so much better than economists had expected. And so, that’s because of the work that this President has done. That’s going to be our focus. Our focus is going to be on what we can do to make Americans’ lives a little bit better, giving them that extra breathing room.”