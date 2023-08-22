August 22, 2023
RNC snubs Francis Suarez, leaves Mayor off debate invitees
Francis Suarez. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesAugust 22, 20234min2

Suarez
Despite claims he had qualified, the final list of debate participants leaves the Miami Mayor off.

It appears Miami Mayor Francis Suarez did not make the cut.

The Republican National Committee has released the final list of candidates who qualified for a presidential debate in Milwaukee. That included eight names, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But it did not include Suarez, despite the Mayor’s claim on Friday that he met all requirements to appear on stage.

The RNC said in addition to DeSantis and Trump, candidates expected to appear include North Dakota Gov. Doug Burnum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

“The RNC is excited to showcase our diverse candidate field and the conservative vision to beat Joe Biden on the debate stage Wednesday night,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“I’d like to thank the RNC’s debate committee Chairman Dave Bossie and Co-Chair Anne Hathaway and our debate partners, Fox News, Young America’s Foundation, and Rumble for their work to kick off the primary process that will put our Party and eventual nominee in the best position to take back the White House next fall.”

Trump has said he will not participate in the event.

The debate will air on Fox News and stream on Rumble at 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

To appear on stage, candidates had to meet certain requirements. That included reporting 40,000 different donors, with 200 in 20 or more states. It also demanded candidates poll at 1% or higher in three high-quality national polls or a mix of national and early state polls.

Suarez’s campaign met the donor threshold earlier this month but has struggled to reach 1% in polling.

The campaign said Friday it has met the threshold, just as Florida-based Kaplan Strategies published a survey with the Mayor at 2%.

Candidates had until Monday to provide verification to the RNC they had met all debate requirements. Several candidates claimed to have met the threshold days before that deadline, including Suarez, Hutchinson, former Texas U.S. Rep. Will Hurd and businessman Perry Johnson.

But of that list, only Hutchinson was included in the final list of qualified candidates released by the RNC.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

2 comments

  • Michael K

    August 22, 2023 at 8:24 am

    Florida is already over-represented in the field – and we are not sending our best and brightest.

  • Earl Pitts "The Ronald's UnOfficial Campaign Manager" American

    August 22, 2023 at 9:11 am

    Good mornting Amarica,
    I, Earl Pitts American, placed a couple of calls to some of my besty’s at the RNC and clued them into the fact that “Republicans” down there in Miami/Dade are really “Dook 4 Brains Lefty’s in disguise as Republicans. Or just flaming “Dook 4 Brain’s RINO’s.
    I owed such honesty to my Besty’s at The RNC plus had I, Earl Pitts American, not advised my Besty’s they would all be like: “Earl why did you not tell us about “Dook 4 Brains Suarez and allow him to get up on the debate stage and flame out embarrassing us all”? “Why Earl Why”?
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts American

