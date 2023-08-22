RNC snubs Francis Suarez, leaves Mayor off debate invitees

It appears Miami Mayor Francis Suarez did not make the cut.

The Republican National Committee has released the final list of candidates who qualified for a presidential debate in Milwaukee. That included eight names, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But it did not include Suarez, despite the Mayor’s claim on Friday that he met all requirements to appear on stage.

The RNC said in addition to DeSantis and Trump, candidates expected to appear include North Dakota Gov. Doug Burnum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

“The RNC is excited to showcase our diverse candidate field and the conservative vision to beat Joe Biden on the debate stage Wednesday night,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“I’d like to thank the RNC’s debate committee Chairman Dave Bossie and Co-Chair Anne Hathaway and our debate partners, Fox News, Young America’s Foundation, and Rumble for their work to kick off the primary process that will put our Party and eventual nominee in the best position to take back the White House next fall.”

Trump has said he will not participate in the event.

The debate will air on Fox News and stream on Rumble at 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

To appear on stage, candidates had to meet certain requirements. That included reporting 40,000 different donors, with 200 in 20 or more states. It also demanded candidates poll at 1% or higher in three high-quality national polls or a mix of national and early state polls.

Suarez’s campaign met the donor threshold earlier this month but has struggled to reach 1% in polling.

The campaign said Friday it has met the threshold, just as Florida-based Kaplan Strategies published a survey with the Mayor at 2%.

Candidates had until Monday to provide verification to the RNC they had met all debate requirements. Several candidates claimed to have met the threshold days before that deadline, including Suarez, Hutchinson, former Texas U.S. Rep. Will Hurd and businessman Perry Johnson.

But of that list, only Hutchinson was included in the final list of qualified candidates released by the RNC.