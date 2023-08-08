August 8, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Francis Suarez says he’s qualified for the GOP debate
Image via AP.

Jesse SchecknerAugust 7, 20234min2

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.8.23

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Prosecutor in high-profile murder cases makes it a 3-way Primary to succeed Dave Aronberg

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Matthew A. Love: Making the latest genetic diagnostic tools available to Florida’s most vulnerable kids

Francis Suarez AP Reagan Library
The Miami Mayor will stand on even ground with his opponents on the debate stage, but he still faces an uphill battle in the polls.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says he’s collected the requisite number of unique donations to qualify for the Republican presidential debate later this month.

Suarez, who launched an underdog bid for President in mid-June, announced he’d crossed the 40,000 unique donor threshold the GOP set for the debate set for Aug. 23.

“In less than six weeks my team and I have quite literally gone from zero to a hundred and we are confident that I will be on the debate stage in two weeks,” Suarez said Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“If my party wants to beat Joe Biden, then we need to build a bigger and better tent, and I believe I can attract the Hispanic and suburban voters pivotal to winning back Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania that no other candidate can.

“I’ve done it in Miami, having won with 85% of the vote in a city that voted for Hillary Clinton by 30-points—and it’s time we do the same for America.”

While he’ll stand on even ground with more renowned party names like former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence among many others, Suarez faces an uphill battle in the polls.

Among all candidates about which FiveThirtyEight has surveyed prospective voters, he’s placed dead last at 0.0%.

His popularity so far peaked in the second week of July, when 0.1% of respondents told the site’s pollsters they favored him.

A Cuban American and twice-elected Mayor, Suarez, 45, became the third Florida man to enter the Republican fray for President on June 14 — just over seven weeks ago.

He’s said on the campaign trail he offers a younger, more in-touch alternative to his Primary opponents, touting Miami’s quick rebound from the pandemic, his position as a Mayor of an urban city and his perspective on immigration as the only Hispanic in the contest among his most saleable assets.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousProsecutor in high-profile murder cases makes it a 3-way Primary to succeed Dave Aronberg

nextLast Call for 8.7.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2 comments

  • Earl Pitts "The Ronald's UnOfficial Real Campaign Manager" American

    August 8, 2023 at 2:37 am

    Congrats Frank,
    It will be great to have a second Floridian up on the debate stage with the next POTUS Ron Desantis. We welcome you.
    Trump? He’s a New Yorker regardless of where he pays his state tax…not one of us Frank.
    BTW Frank I thought we discussed dropping the “Francis” and taking up the moniker of Frank like Frank Sinatra did.
    Oh well welcome anyway.
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

  • Miami guy

    August 8, 2023 at 4:40 am

    He can serve a very key role in being the final blow to desantis campaign. He can speak from first hand experience about how terrible Florida is being run.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories