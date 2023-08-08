Last Call for 8.7.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Prolific thieves have met their match: The Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange Taskforce, or FORCE.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Monday that the squad of investigators snared another cohort of large-scale coordinated shoplifters. The cartel is alleged to have snagged $1.4 million worth of merchandise from Home Depot.

The accused ringleader is a Pinellas County pastor named Robert Dell, who was recently arrested alongside four accomplices. They are suspected of stealing Milwaukee, DeWalt, and other branded products from Home Depot stores throughout the Citrus, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties. They would then sell it online.

Moody hailed law enforcement for their effort to “prevent lawlessness seen in major cities Los Angeles and New York City from taking root in Florida.”

“Due to the success of FORCE, another retail theft crime ring is dismantled, and our Statewide Prosecutors continue to file charges against organized retail thieves. This pastor clearly skipped over the commandment — thou shall not steal,” Moody said.

“Our FORCE task force shut down his criminal operation stealing millions of dollars’ worth of merchandise from Home Depot stores across the state to resell the items on eBay. We will not tolerate organized retail theft in Florida and my office will continue to combat these criminal organizations.”

The Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement, which last week bagged a man who is accused of being one of the state’s most prolific gas and dash perpetrators.

“I’m proud of our Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement making these arrests and ending a yearslong organized crime spree,” said Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who also leaned into the juxtaposition between Florida and “progressive states” where thieves supposedly get a free pass.

“I appreciate the investigators and law enforcement personnel who worked tirelessly on this case, as well as our partners at the Office of Statewide Prosecution and The Home Depot. Together, we will continue to pursue a safer and more secure Florida for all its residents and visitors,” he added.

“Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on Jan. 20 every four years is the winner.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying Donald Trump lost the 2020 Election.

