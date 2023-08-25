‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ continues to serve as Ron DeSantis’ rally cry

Speaking to a crowd in Iowa, Ron DeSantis invoked the song of the summer in making his increasingly familiar populist pitch.

“This song that’s come out that we were asked about in the debate really talks about how the people that are in power benefit from policies that hurt the rest of Americans,” the Governor said in Rock Rapids at a Never Back Down meet and greet.

“And so you do have these rich men north of Richmond who have done very well plunging this country into debt. That’s going to stop on Jan. 20, 2025 when I take office.”

This is his latest attempt to use the song as a metaphor for the larger situation domestically.

During Wednesday night’s debate, DeSantis and the other candidates also were charged with responding to the message of “Rich Men North of Richmond,” the grievance country tune of the moment. The Governor found a way to turn it into an attack on the President’s son.

“We cannot succeed as a country if you are working hard and you can’t afford groceries, a car, or a new home while Hunter Biden can make hundreds of thousands of dollars on lousy paintings. That is wrong. We also cannot succeed when the Congress spends trillions and trillions of dollars. Those rich men north of Richmond have put us in this situation,” DeSantis said.

During a Never Back Down rally in Fort Walton Beach on Monday, Ron DeSantis quoted the twangy troubadour of the moment, Oliver Anthony, in one of the few new lines in a speech that showcased the greatest hits to a home state crowd.

“We are not going to let a bunch of rich men north of Richmond spend us into oblivion any longer. We’re going to hold them accountable,” DeSantis said, spotlighting spending in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.