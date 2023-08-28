UF cancels classes most of Tuesday, all of Wednesday

The University of Florida (UF) has canceled classes for most of Tuesday and Wednesday.

University officials announced it will close the campus beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and continuing through Wednesday. Aug. 30. That means in addition to classes, there will be no student activities during that time. Online classes are also canceled.

The decision was made based on forecasts that Tropical Storm Idalia will make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane. The latest storm forecasts show the storm landing in the Big Bend area, west of the Gainesville university, around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, with storm force winds impacting communities much sooner.

Employees of the university should consult with supervisors about their own schedules, and some functions will continue. UF Health and UF/IFAS should check with local supervisors at the appropriate locations.

Child care and lower education functions associated with the university will also be closed, including P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School and Baby Gator.

University officials plan to announce plans to reopen on Wednesday, based on impacts of the storm.

Students living on campus are recommended to shelter in place.

“Students who live in residence halls on campus should plan to stay in them. Students who live off campus should follow local and state guidance for preparing for a tropical storm or hurricane,” the university announced.

“Florida Fresh Dining will continue to serve the campus community during the storm.”

Dining information can be found at this link.

In the meantime, are being advised not to park their personnel vehicles in university parking garages, as those will be used by UF Health employees.

Any further scheduling changes will be announced on the university’s website.

“As always, students and employees in need of immediate help should dial 911. For non-emergencies, students may also contact U Matter We Care at the self referral form,” the university announcement reads. “Employees may call the Employee Assistance Program at (833) 306-0103 for support with non-emergency issues.”