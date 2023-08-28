Tropical Storm Idalia expected to become major hurricane before striking Florida

Tropical Storm Idalia will reach hurricane strength before hitting Florida’s Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. Florida Politics will monitor the storm.

7 a.m., Monday, Aug. 28

Tropical Storm Idalia is moving slightly quicker in a northward direction at about 8 miles per hour. The maximum sustained winds remain around 65 miles per hour, but National Hurricane Center forecasters anticipate the will reach hurricane strength as it approaches Western Cuba.

As on 7 a.m., the storm was located around 90 miles south of the island nation’s western tip.

4 a.m., Monday, Aug. 28

Tropical Storm Idalia will likely deliver life-threatening storm surge and winds to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The current forecast trajectory predicts the storm will reach major hurricane strength before hitting Florida’s Gulf Coast early Wednesday.

Idalia could approach Florida on Wednesday with winds of up to 100 mph, which would make it a Category 2 storm at that time.

The storm as of 4 a.m. on Monday remained about 125 miles south of the Western tip of Cuba, according to a storm advisory. Forecasters said the storm was intensifying as it approached the island. The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning Pinar del Rio Cuba.

Much of Florida’s west coast remains at risk of hurricane conditions in coming days. The NHC issued a hurricane watch from Englewood north to Indian Pass Florida, covering all of Tampa Bay. A storm surge watch is also in effect from Chokoloskee to Indian Pass.

There’s now a tropical storm warning in effect for the Dry Tortugas in Florida, as well as for Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel, and for the Isle of Youth Cuba. A tropical storm watch remains in effect from Englewood south to Chokoloskee, and in the lower Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge.

The storm as of Monday morning had maximum sustained winds of 65 miles an hour and remained a tropical storm. The system continues to move due north at 7 miles per hour.

But forecasts predict Idalia will reach hurricane-force wind strengths before it reaches Cuba, and that it will become a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

“On the forecast track, Idalia is forecast to increase in forward speed and turn north-northeastward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and reach the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday,” the advisory predicts.

“Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane later Monday and a dangerous major hurricane over northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Franklin became the first storm of the season to reach major hurricane force strength. But that Atlantic Ocean storm remains 505 miles southwest of Bermuda and is not anticipated to make landfall. Officials in Bermuda are encouraged to monitor the storm but forecasts tracks show the storm heading northwest away from the United States.