Poll: 1 in 10 Illinois Republicans back Ron DeSantis for President

The Land of Lincoln may not be the Land of Ron DeSantis.

That’s one takeaway from new polling from Illinois that shows only 10% of the state’s Republicans would support the Florida Governor in the state’s 2024 Republican Presidential Primary.

In a survey of Illinois Republican registered voters conducted between Aug. 24 and Aug. 27 by Cor Strategies, DeSantis is 43 points behind Donald Trump, good for a distant second place.

Per the pollster, DeSantis has “dropped” in Illinois, from private polls that showed him in the “high teens” earlier this year.

Close behind DeSantis are Chris Christie and Nikki Haley, each with 6%, and Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott, each with 5% support.

Demographics reveal variance, meanwhile. Among women voters, DeSantis is down by 48 points, 57% to 9%, and just 2 points above Scott’s 7%. Among male voters, Christie and DeSantis are tied at 10%, each 39 points behind Trump.

DeSantis has 10% support with conservatives and 11% with moderates. However, while the number with conservatives is good for second place, he is in fourth place with moderates, with Christie and Pence a point ahead.

One positive sign: DeSantis has 26% support in a Trump-free field, with Ramaswamy at 16% in second place.

This polling is worse overall for DeSantis than the Race to the White House average, which shows Trump ahead 51% to 23% among Illinois Republicans. It’s also worse than another single-district poll by the same pollster.

A survey of Illinois’ 12th Congressional District conducted between July 5 and July 8 by Cor Strategies shows the former President with 53% support, well ahead of DeSantis (16%) and Pence, who had 8%. The district extends from East St. Louis/Metro East to the Little Egypt and Wabash Valley parts of the state.

DeSantis has campaigned in Illinois, meanwhile, and has made recently elected Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson part of his remarks in recent months.

During remarks this spring at the Peoria-Tazewell County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner, DeSantis made jokes about the Windy City’s voting patterns, including contextualizing his 2022 romp over Charlie Crist.

“We won in rural Florida. I mean, we were getting 90-plus percent in some of these rural counties. You know, I used to see numbers like that out of Chicago. I just assumed it was dead people voting or something. I didn’t think anyone could get it. We actually got it. It was fair and square.”

DeSantis also swatted at Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, talking about COVID-19.

“Florida stood as a refuge of sanity as a citadel of freedom for people, not just in our state, but in all of the United States and even for people around the world, including your Governor’s family who sent people down there because we were living in freedom,” DeSantis said.