The cost of inflation: Survey shows Floridians buy, eat less food due to rising food prices

Rising food prices are causing Florida families to reduce the amount of food they consume and choose less healthy options, a new survey from Farm Share found.

The survey showed more than half of Floridians have modified their eating habits in at least some way to accommodate higher grocery prices, with low-income families disproportionately affected by those financial decisions.

Families with minor children (77%), Black (69%) and Hispanic residents (66%), and those under 45 (66%) are the most impacted.

What’s worse, nearly a third of parents (29%) say they’ve had to cut back on fresh produce, with 21% saying they now consume more processed or fast foods.

Statistically, that means about 840,000 Florida children are consuming more processed or fast foods due to rising food prices.

“This survey shows that Floridians are struggling under the weight of rising food prices to feed their families and make healthy food choices,” Farm Share CEO Stephen Shelley said. “To help address this issue, Farm Share continues to distribute more than 8 million pounds of healthy and nutritious food monthly throughout the state of Florida through direct community food distribution events and our nearly 2,000 partner agencies.”

The survey further found that 32% of respondents overall are buying or consuming less food, while 22% are reducing the amount of meat they consume. Some, 20%, are choosing new, more affordable shopping locations; 18% are purchasing less fresh produce and 12% are opting for more processed or fast food options.

Responding to the findings, Farm Share is partnering with Florida farmers to provide more produce and healthy foods to those in need.

From 2021-2022, Farm Share recovered more than 104 million pounds of food to distribute at more than 21,000 community events.

Those worried about the rising cost of fresh, healthy food can find help at one of these Farm Share food distributions:

—Project Youthbuild Free Food Distribution: Wednesday, August 30, 2023; 9:00 a.m. until supplies last; 635 NW 6th St, Gainesville, FL 32601

—Mayor Francis Suarez Free Food Distribution: Wednesday, August 30, 2023; 9:00 a.m. until supplies last; Curtis Park, 1901 NW 24th Ave, Miami, FL 33125

—LCSD Free Food Distribution: Thursday, August 31, 2023; 8:00 a.m. until supplies last; 2825 Municipal Way, Tallahassee, FL 32304

—Commissioner Fortuna Smukler & City of North Miami Beach Free Food Distribution: Thursday, August 31, 2023; 9:00 a.m. until supplies last; 1980 NE 171 St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162

—Greater Miami Jewish Federation Free Food Distribution: Friday, September 1, 2023; 9:00 a.m. until supplies last; Greater Miami Jewish Federation, 4200 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137

—Commissioner Joe Carollo: Friday, September 1, 2023; 10:00 a.m. until supplies last; Jose Marti Park, 351 SW 4th Ave, Miami, FL 33130

The Farm Share survey was taken among 440 Florida residents and conducted by Sachs Media Breakthrough Research Aug. 11-14. The results are representative of Florida’s population by age, race, gender, political affiliation and religion.

Farm Share was established in 1991 to retrieve unused food from Florida farms to distribute to needy people. The program began in Homestead and has since expanded statewide. It’s the largest independent food bank in the state and the third largest in the nation. Farm Share was recently named the top food bank in the nation by Wall Street 24/7.