Feds to offer individual, community aid to 7 counties in wake of Hurricane Idalia

Politics aside — and despite how Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking to send President Joe Biden back to his Delaware basement — the federal government is answering the Governor’s ask that the President declare Hurricane Idalia a major disaster in Florida.

DeSantis Wednesday sent a 15-page letter to the President asking for the official step that frees up federal money. The Thursday declaration covers a little less than ⅓ of the counties requested for the federal money.

It means communities and individuals in seven counties can get individual assistance and debris removal reimbursement. They are Citrus, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwanee and Taylor counties.

DeSantis asked that 25 counties get covered in the declaration, so individuals, local governments and other entities become eligible for the federal assistance. More counties may be approved in the coming days, a news release from the Governor’s Office said.

Those counties with needs the Governor identified, but did not get included yet, are Alachua, Backer, Columbia, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Sumter, Union and Wakulla counties.

DeSantis has repeatedly hit Biden for federal spending, and even turned down federal dollars flowing through initiatives such as expanding Medicaid and tackling climate change.

The Governor appears willing to make an exception when it comes to federal disaster aid. In February, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) counted $5.5 billion in total federal support to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, including $1 billion given to 350,000 survivors of last year’s disaster that came ashore as a Category 4 storm in the southwestern part of the state.

Federal aid for recovery from Idalia’s destruction is likely to be notably less than what was given for Ian’s recovery, considering Wednesday’s storm was a Category 3 and landed in the Big Bend, which is less populated than where Ian touched down.

DeSantis requested all categories of aid — some going to local governments and nonprofits, as well as the state and individuals. Governors facing nature’s wrath have taken notable political tumbles in the exercise, considering former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s peril after hugging former President Barack Obama after Hurricane Sandy scarred his state.

“Because the severity and destruction of Idalia extends well beyond the capability of the state of Florida and affected tribal and local governments in Florida,” DeSantis’ letter says.

The letter also details the damage the state is still dealing with.

“Meanwhile, the state of Florida is still responding to the catastrophic impacts of Hurricane Ian with over 1,100 survivors in state administered non-congregate shelters (travel trailer units), in addition to other ongoing efforts,” DeSantis’ letter reads.

Things weren’t easy at the local level before this, the letter argues.

“More than half the counties identified in this request are fiscally constrained,” the letter says.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or using the FEMA App.