August 31, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Feds to offer individual, community aid to 7 counties in wake of Hurricane Idalia
Is Ron DeSantis siding with the Saudis against Joe Biden?

Anne GeggisAugust 31, 20236min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Tropical Storm Idalia leaves shredded homes, roads blocked with powerlines in Florida and Georgia

FederalHeadlines

All NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter aircraft sidelined for maintenance before Hurricane Idalia made landfall

APoliticalHeadlines

Duke Energy is amping up its restoration efforts in Hurricane Idalia hardest-hit areas

DeSantis biden
No hug needed: President Joe Biden declares Hurricane Idalia a major disaster.

Politics aside — and despite how Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking to send President Joe Biden back to his Delaware basement — the federal government is answering the Governor’s ask that the President declare Hurricane Idalia a major disaster in Florida.

DeSantis Wednesday sent a 15-page letter to the President asking for the official step that frees up federal money. The Thursday declaration covers a little less than ⅓ of the counties requested for the federal money.

It means communities and individuals in seven counties can get individual assistance and debris removal reimbursement. They are Citrus, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwanee and Taylor counties.

DeSantis asked that 25 counties get covered in the declaration, so individuals, local governments and other entities become eligible for the federal assistance. More counties may be approved in the coming days, a news release from the Governor’s Office said.

Those counties with needs the Governor identified, but did not get included yet, are Alachua, Backer, Columbia, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Sumter, Union and Wakulla counties.

DeSantis has repeatedly hit Biden for federal spending, and even turned down federal dollars flowing through initiatives such as expanding Medicaid and tackling climate change.

The Governor appears willing to make an exception when it comes to federal disaster aid. In February, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) counted $5.5 billion in total federal support to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, including $1 billion given to 350,000 survivors of last year’s disaster that came ashore as a Category 4 storm in the southwestern part of the state.

Federal aid for recovery from Idalia’s destruction is likely to be notably less than what was given for Ian’s recovery, considering Wednesday’s storm was a Category 3 and landed in the Big Bend, which is less populated than where Ian touched down.

DeSantis requested all categories of aid — some going to local governments and nonprofits, as well as the state and individuals. Governors facing nature’s wrath have taken notable political tumbles in the exercise, considering former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s peril after hugging former President Barack Obama after Hurricane Sandy scarred his state.

“Because the severity and destruction of Idalia extends well beyond the capability of the state of Florida and affected tribal and local governments in Florida,” DeSantis’ letter says.

The letter also details the damage the state is still dealing with.

“Meanwhile, the state of Florida is still responding to the catastrophic impacts of Hurricane Ian with over 1,100 survivors in state administered non-congregate shelters (travel trailer units), in addition to other ongoing efforts,” DeSantis’ letter reads.

Things weren’t easy at the local level before this, the letter argues.

“More than half the counties identified in this request are fiscally constrained,” the letter says.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or using the FEMA App.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'It's a mess': Citrus County's coastal towns begin Idalia mop-up

nextAll NOAA's Hurricane Hunter aircraft sidelined for maintenance before Hurricane Idalia made landfall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Repairs cut power outages in Florida to 140,000 accounts overnight after Hurricane Idalia
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more