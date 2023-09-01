Ron DeSantis warned Joe Biden his Florida visit could be ‘very disruptive’

Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden continue to talk in the wake of Hurricane Idalia’s path through Florida, but there may not be complete alignment on every issue.

During a press conference in Tallahassee, DeSantis said he warned the President that traveling to certain parts of the state affected by the storm could be logistically “very disruptive.”

“I will say just one thing that I did mention to him on the phone is where these communities, the hardest hit communities, (are), it would be very disruptive to have the whole kind of security apparatus that goes because there’s only so many ways to get into these places,” DeSantis said.

“And so what we want to do is make sure that the power restoration continues, that the relief efforts continue and that we don’t have any interruption in that.”

DeSantis said Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie “has relayed that and I’m sure they’ll be sensitive to that as well.”

The Governor went on to explain further the logistical difficulties in reaching remote areas hardest hit.

“We landed in Horseshoe Beach with a Black Hawk helicopter and I mean, we were just in like a dirt, a sand, little sand field, like a sand dune almost. And there’s only one way in and out of there,” DeSantis said. “And so we want to make sure people are able to do that and that the support continues unabated.”

Biden said Thursday he was planning to visit the state Saturday.

“Showing up for the moment to save the lives is critically important, but that’s just the beginning … and some of it’s going to take months and years to make sure we restore the people to the circumstances there before this disaster hit,” Biden said at FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C, as transcribed by CNBC.

“And to the people of Florida, and throughout the Southeast, I’m here to make it clear that our nation has your back.”