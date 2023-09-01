Kat Cammack chides Joe Biden for ‘playing politics’ and not helping Idalia victims

During a hit on Fox News, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack blasted President Joe Biden for not doing enough to help victims of Hurricane Idalia and focusing too much on “climate change.”

“Maybe instead of playing politics, the President should focus on helping people get back on their feet,” Cammack said.

“I’m standing in Cedar Key where we still have hundreds of thousands of people, 100,000 people without power, there are linemen trying to restore (power),” Cammack said, overstating power outages even statewide. Cammack also omitted context that power restoration is not a federal task, but is handled by local and regional power companies with the help of mutual aid agreements with other utilities.

Cedar Key has a population of 700.

“There are complete buildings that have been swept out to sea. We need to focus on recovery efforts and actually getting real aid into these communities like Horseshoe Beach and Cedar Key rather than standing up and trying to make a political statement about climate change,” Cammack added.

Cammack was responding to comments from the President, who took issue with climate change “deniers” on Thursday.

“I don’t think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore. Just look around: historic floods, more intense droughts, extreme heat, significant wildfires have caused significant damage like we’ve never seen before. There’s still some deniers out there in terms of, whether or not climate change has anything to do with any of this,” the President said, adding that “a whole hell of a lot more money to deal with emergency appropriations” is needed.

Biden said Thursday he was planning to visit the state Saturday.

“Showing up for the moment to save the lives is critically important, but that’s just the beginning … and some of it’s going to take months and years to make sure we restore the people to the circumstances there before this disaster hit,” Biden said at FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C, as transcribed by CNBC.

“And to the people of Florida, and throughout the Southeast, I’m here to make it clear that our nation has your back.”