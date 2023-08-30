Power out for 173,000 customers as Hurricane Idalia tears across Florida

More than 173,500 power accounts in Florida lost electricity by sunrise Wednesday after Hurricane Idalia struck the state as a dangerous category 3 storm.

More than 12,000 workers from Florida Power & Light (FPL) stand ready to deploy locally from 18 staging, parking and processing sites in the Gulf Coast and elsewhere along the storm’s expected path.

Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend near Keaton Beach minutes before 8 a.m., bringing maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and expected storm surges of up to 16 feet stretching 200 miles long along Florida’s west coast.

The storm reached Category 4 strength overnight but weakened by the time it hit.

As of 9 a.m., there were 173,526 accounts without power, according to the Public Service Commission.

Leon County has the most outages, with 20,757 of 152,142 accounts (13.6%) powerless, followed by Pinellas County, where 20,347 of 569,484 accounts (3.6%) needed their electricity restored.

There were also 16,132 account holders without power in Suwannee County (65.3% of the total), 10,544 in Wakulla County (60%), 8,101 in Dixie County (76.5%), 7,748 in Taylor County (55.8%), 4,949 in Gilchrist County and 3,613 in Jefferson County (41.4%).

More than half the total outages (102,574) are due to fallen power lines and other connectivity issues reported by cooperatives in those areas and others.

Cooperatives reporting “unsafe and/or inaccessible” power lines included Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative in Columbia, Hamilton, Lafayette and Suwannee counties; Talquin Electric Cooperative in Gadsden, Leon and Wakulla counties; Clay Electric Cooperative in Alachua, Columbia, Levy, Marion, Putnam and Union; Central Florida Electric Cooperative in Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist and Levy; Tri-County Electric Cooperative in Dixie, Jefferson, Madison and Taylor; and Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative in Citrus.

FPL, by far the largest power utility in the state, reported that just 16,350 of their more than 5.8 million accounts — less than 1% — were without power this morning.

Duke Energy reported that 2% of its more than 1.9 million customers (35,525) lost electricity. Tampa Electricity had 5,630 of 832,182 accounts (1%) out. It is “assessing damage” in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties.

Florida Public Utilities reported just three of its 29,240 accounts were disconnected.

Nearly 1.59 million properties in Florida rely on power services from municipal providers. Of those, 13,444 (1%) didn’t have service.