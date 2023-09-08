Gov. DeSantis appoints four to Florida Defense Support Task Force

A state-created council responsible for supporting Florida’s defense industry through recommendations and grant awards has three new members and a fourth returning member.

Monroe County Commissioner James Scholl, former Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell and consultant Don Quinn are joining the Florida Defense Support Task Force, whose mission is to “preserve, protect and enhance Florida’s military missions and installations.”

Steven “Reeves” Valentine, an executive at Lockheed Martin whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to the task force last year, will stay on for four more years.

DeSantis’ office announced the appointments Friday afternoon. It did not specify which members they will replace. Florida Politics has requested more information from the task force’s executive director, Tim MacGregor, and will update this report upon its receipt.

Appropriately, all four of DeSantis’ appointees have military backgrounds.

Scholl is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a past commanding officer of Naval Air Station Key West and a member of the Key West Military Affairs Committee.

During his time in service, he received the Legion of Merit, a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, three Meritorious Service Medals and two Navy Commendations Medals, including one with a combat distinguishing device for valor.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Miami University and a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

Quinn, who works as a consultant on “manpower, talent management, training, and education issues in Pensacola,” according to a Governor’s office news release, reached the rank of rear admiral while in the Navy.

He is a recipient of the Distinguished Services Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star, which is bestowed to members of the U.S. Armed Services with heroic or meritorious service or achievement in a combat zone.

Quinn earned his bachelor’s degree in oceanography from the U.S. Naval Academy and two master’s degrees, one in general management from Salve Regina University and the other in military strategic studies from the Naval War College.

Sowell, who also previously worked as CEO of Enterprise Florida, the state’s principal economic development organization, is the current president of business solutions for management consulting firm Indelible Solutions.

He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and currently serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He is also a member of the Florida Council of 100 and the University of Florida Alumni Association Board of Directors.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in religion from UF and his juris doctor from Indiana University.

Valentine, an Army veteran, is Lockheed Martin’s vice president of land and maritime solutions. He previously served as a member of Enterprise Florida’s Executive Committee and is a current volunteer for Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit that builds and donates custom homes for severely injured veterans.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in general management from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from Northwestern University.

The Florida Defense Support Task Force is comprised of the Governor or his designee and 12 members — four appointees each from the Governor, Senate President and House Speaker. All members must represent defense-related industries or communities that host military bases or installations.