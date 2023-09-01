September 1, 2023
Ken McDuffie to take over as U.S. Sugar CEO; Robert H. Buker Jr. announces retirement

Ryan Nicol

Buker McDuffie copy
'I look forward to building on the successes accomplished under Bob’s leadership and leading the company into the future.'

U.S. Sugar CEO Robert H. Buker Jr. is announcing he’s ready to retire, and the company has already named his replacement.

After serving as the longest-tenured CEO in the organization’s history, Buker is stepping aside effective Oct. 27. Executive Vice President Ken McDuffie will take over after serving in his current role since 2021.

“At 73 years old and after 41 years of working with and for U.S. Sugar, I am proud to say that I am leaving the company with confidence, knowing it is stronger, more resilient, has far better leadership, and is in an overall better position than when I began,” Buker said in a prepared statement released Friday.

“In my time at U.S. Sugar, we weathered hurricanes, freezes, droughts, diseases and many other obstacles created by Mother Nature. We also confronted legal, political and constitutional challenges from activists and emerged from them not only victorious but also with our integrity intact. Time has proven that our decisions have benefited our shareholders, our employees and our communities.”

Buker’s decision earned warm public remarks from the U.S. Sugar Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the U.S. Sugar Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank Bob for his dedication to the Company as our President & CEO over the last 18 years,” said Board of Directors Chair Ridgway White.

“Under Bob’s leadership, U.S. Sugar further solidified and expanded its position as a premier agricultural company. Ken is a proven leader who will build on the foundation Bob has established to fulfill the vast potential this company and its employees hold.”

McDuffie is a natural fit to take over from Buker. Before McDuffie became Executive Vice President in 2021, he worked 16 years as U.S. Sugar’s Senior Vice President of Agricultural Operations.

“U.S. Sugar is a special company rooted in history and traditional farming values, and I am humbled by the opportunity to lead a great team of agribusiness professionals,” McDuffie said. “I look forward to building on the successes accomplished under Bob’s leadership and leading the company into the future.”

Buker leaves behind a significant tenure as the 92-year-old organization’s longest-serving leader.

“We invested heavily in technology and innovation, created an information technology infrastructure that is second to none, and set the standard for excellence in our agricultural and manufacturing departments — led by the best management team in the business,” Buker added.

“We have enriched our communities through civic improvement, volunteerism and philanthropy. Most recently, we acquired a second refinery and have continued to grow our business in a sensible way. Because of these endeavors, I know our company will continue to flourish.”

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

