September 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell tied with Rick Scott among Hispanic voters
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell may be Democrats best hope to keep the Senate.

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 20, 20243min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Court filing alleges Matt Gaetz attended sex party in Lake Mary with underage girl

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Poll: Hispanic voters are warming to Florida ballot measures on recreational pot, abortion

HeadlinesSouth Florida

This year’s Blue Gala reflects a ‘newfound energy’ among Miami-Dade Democrats, organizers say

powell
She has closed the gap with that key demographic, pollsters found.

Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is picking up steam among Hispanic voters in Florida.

New polling shows the two are in a dead heat, with 29% support apiece.

TelavisaUnivision and Media Predict surveyed 1,155 likely Florida voters online Sept. 12-16, including 540 Hispanic voters and 615 non-Hispanic voters. Pollsters weighted the results to reflect local demographics — age, gender, education — and political affiliation.

The margin of error for Hispanics was 4.3 percentage points. For non-Hispanics, it was 4 percentage points.

While 58% of Hispanic voters are now decided on the Senate race, roughly the same share as when TelavistaUnivision polled them in early August, their alignment has shifted markedly. Last month, 32% of Hispanics said they were certain in their support of Scott, compared to 27% who said the same about Mucarsel-Powell.

Fourteen percent of Hispanic respondents to the most recent poll said they are leaning toward voting for Mucarsel-Powell, a Democrat, while 16% said they would probably cast ballots for the Republican incumbent.

After California and Texas, Florida has the most Hispanic voters in the nation, with 2.75 million representing 22% of the state’s electorate, according to L2 Data Mapping’s list of active registered voters as of mid-May. Among them, Democrats slightly outnumber Republicans, but most (more than 1 million) either have no party affiliation or are members of a third party.

Mucarsel-Powell leads Scott with Hispanic women (47%-38%) and Hispanic 35-and-older voters (46%-43%).

Scott, meanwhile, has an edge with Hispanic men (54%-38%), Hispanic under-35 voters (49%-36%), married Hispanics (46%-42%) and those with children in the household (51%-35%).

The new polling comes on the heels of another survey by Morning Consult, which found Scott could be “potentially vulnerable” in November and up just 4 points overall, within the margin of error.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Kamala Harris leads with Hispanic voters in Florida, but 3 in 10 are still up for grabs

nextMiami-Dade Democrats unveil featured speakers for 2024 Blue Gala in Miami Beach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories