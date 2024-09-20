September 20, 2024
Pollster sees Rick Scott as ‘potentially vulnerable’ to lose re-election bid

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 20, 20243min3

Rick Scott Jax image by Gancarski
Another poll shows the incumbent's lead within the margin of error.

New polling may bolster the mood of Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell as she continues her challenge to Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Morning Consult sees the Naples Republican as “potentially vulnerable” in November, given that he “leads his Democratic challenger within the margin of sampling error” in a new survey.

Scott is up 46% to 42% overall, with an even more slender 39% to 37% lead with independents.

Notably, neither Scott nor Mucarsel-Powell have majority support among their own genders.

Scott leads 49% to 42% over Mucarsel-Powell with men, with 7% undecided and 2% backing someone else.

Mucarsel-Powell has a 44% to 42% lead with female voters, with 12% undecided and 2% supporting someone else.

Both candidates have 88% support in their respective parties. However, there are roughly a million more Republicans than Democrats in Florida.

In an attempt to close the gap, Mucarsel-Powell has been trying to bait Scott into a debate. She is open to debates on WPBF in West Palm Beach, WFLA in Tampa and WJXT in Jacksonville. Scott isn’t committing to any debates.

National outlets are watching this race, as evidenced by this from RealClearPolitics:

“A possibility for a split Senate exists if Democrats can pick up the Florida Senate seat, where former Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is challenging Republican incumbent Rick Scott. The current RCP Average for the Florida Senate Race has Scott up by 4.3 points, but the latest The Hill/Emerson poll, taken earlier in September, had Scott up by only one point, indicating there’s a chance Mucarsel-Powell is gaining and could win the seat.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Yrral

    September 20, 2024 at 1:55 pm

    Google Rick Scott Medicare Fraud

    Reply

    • Jojo

      September 20, 2024 at 2:02 pm

      “ I plead the 5th” how many times?

      Reply

      • MarvinM

        September 20, 2024 at 2:05 pm

        Somewhere in the vicinity of 75.

        Reply

