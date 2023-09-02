The family of Bob Graham celebrates the rollicking, meaningful life and career of Jimmy Buffett

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media pages said late Friday. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

While Buffett’s life and career are being remembered fondly by a chorus of Floridians — and Florida politicians — the musician’s passing struck especially hard with the family of former U.S. Senator and Governor Bob Graham, which released the following statement in honor of their friend.