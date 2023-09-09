Kristi Noem endorses Donald Trump

In South Dakota Friday night, Gov. Kristi Noem formalized her endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

“It is my honor to present to you the man in the arena. He is a man of significance. He is the leader, the fighter our country needs,” Governor Noem said. “He has my full and complete endorsement for President of the United States of America. I will do everything I can to help him win and save this country. Ladies and gentlemen, the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

The endorsement wasn’t a surprise. Noem had previously said she supported Trump, and all indications are that she is being considered to be Trump’s running mate should he get the GOP nomination.

Noem has been willing to go on the offense on Trump’s behalf against Ron DeSantis already. Back in July, she suggested that DeSantis lacks the appeal Trump has to “small donors.” Noem’s team had already jabbed at DeSantis earlier this year for settling in 2022 for a 15-week abortion ban, which was rectified by the Heartbeat Bill during the most recent Legislative Session.

South Dakota likely will have little to do with deciding the GOP nomination. Its primary isn’t until June, at the end of the calendar.