September 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Live from New York, Ron DeSantis riffs on Joe Biden’s 9/11 travel

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 13, 20234min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis trails Donald Trump by 50 points in latest Quinnipiac national poll

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis commits to status quo for gay marriage if he wins White House

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Ron DeSantis contends a convicted Donald Trump wouldn’t win General Election

DeSantis Hannity football
The Governor has been in New York since Monday, and has one more day to go.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is outside of Florida this week, but that’s not stopping him from taking the President to task for his travel plans.

The Governor, appearing on the Fox News Channel’sHannity” live from New York City on Wednesday, noted that he was in New York for a 9/11 commemoration, but that Joe Biden was elsewhere.

“The reason I’m in New York is because I got invited to be at the 9/11 ceremony,” DeSantis said two days after the ceremony.

“My wife and I got to go and we were looking at the names and they’re telling stories,” DeSantis said, before being interrupted by Hannity saying “Joe Biden was in Hanoi.”

“Yeah. And then he went to Alaska or something like that,” DeSantis added.

The President went to Vietnam to boost ties with the nation, before stopping over in Anchorage, where he offered his own commemorative remarks Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, DeSantis seems to have remained in New York all week.

Monday night saw the Governor interviewed on the Ingraham Angle, where he mocked the President for “struggling” and “stumbling around the world stage.”

On Tuesday, the Governor met Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, to discuss “issues important to the Catholic community,” including “religious freedom, education choice, promoting a culture of life, and more.”

On Wednesday, the Governor had at least one fundraising event in Greenwich, Connecticut. He also had an official roundtable criticizing COVID-19 vaccines, which he participated in via Zoom, seemingly live.

On Thursday, reports NBC News, the Governor starts off his day with a fundraising breakfast, followed by a lunch event also devoted to fundraising. Both of those events will be in New York City.

The Governor seems more interested in fundraising and media hits this week than he is in actively campaigning, and one reason why may be that New York is among his worst states in terms of polls. The newest survey of New York GOP Presidential Primary voters from Siena College shows DeSantis with 6% support in the state.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNCAA rebuffs Florida congressional request on Darrell Jackson's behalf

2 comments

  • Rick Whitaker

    September 13, 2023 at 10:30 pm

    i think desantis is in new york interviewing for a fox news job, oh wait, he can’t talk, so it must be just money begging

    Reply

  • Tjb

    September 13, 2023 at 10:33 pm

    Governor DeSantis is a desperate candidate. Attacking Biden for a task that a President is expected do —- only shows Ron’s weakness as a leader.
    The primary reason DeSantis was in NY, was not to honor the 9/11 victims but to do fundraising.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida law enforcement arrests neo-Nazi demonstrator who draped swastikas over I-4
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more