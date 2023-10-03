Personnel note: Amanda Buffinton named Shutts & Bowen Managing Partner in Tampa office

Shutts & Bowen LLP has named Amanda Buffinton managing partner of its Tampa office, the law firm announced this week.

Shutts & Bowen is a full-service business law firm with about 270 lawyers serving in eight offices throughout the state.

“We are excited to welcome Amanda as Tampa Office Managing Partner,” firmwide Managing Partner Jack C. McElroy said. “Her passion for the firm, combined with her knowledge of the Tampa community, is the ideal combination we look for in a leader. We are certain that under her leadership, the Tampa office will continue to grow and thrive.”

Buffinton will succeed R. Alan Higbee, who is stepping down after 17 years in the leadership role to spend more time working in another firm leadership position, serving on Shutts & Bowen’s firmwide executive committee.

Buffinton works in the Construction Litigation Practice Group and is board certified in construction law by the Florida Bar Association. She focuses her practice on litigation and arbitration of complex construction claims on behalf of owners, contractors and design professionals.

“It is a privilege to step into the Tampa Office Managing Partner role,” Buffinton said. “I look forward to continuing Alan’s tremendous work in establishing and expanding the Tampa office for the past 17 years. We have an amazing group of lawyers and staff members and I am excited to be at the helm while we continue to grow into the future.”

Buffington is a Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent rated lawyer who regularly writes and speaks on construction issues. She has consistently been recognized for her construction practice, including by Chambers USA, Florida Legal Elite, Best Lawyers in American and Florida Super Lawyers. She was named to the “Top 100 Florida Super Lawyers” in 2023 and has been named to the “Top 50 Women Florida Super Lawyers” list since 2020.

Buffinton earned her undergraduate degree from Bellarmine University and her law degree from Stetson University College of Law.

In addition to Tampa, Shutts & Bowen has offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tallahassee, and West Palm Beach.