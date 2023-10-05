Poll: Since March, Ron DeSantis has lost 2/3 of his support

A new national poll suggests that a six-month decline in Ron DeSantis’ support in the presidential race continues unabated.

The Marquette Law School survey conducted from Sept. 18 through Sept. 25 shows that DeSantis has fallen from 35% back in March, when he was only 5 points behind Donald Trump in the Republican nomination chase, to just 12% in this poll.

Meanwhile, Trump, who was at 40% back in March, now has 56% support.

“DeSantis’s support has continued to decline, as it has since his high point in March, but he remains in second place. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley now appears to be in third place but remains in single digits,” the polling memo notes. The former South Carolina is at 6% in the survey of 384 likely voters, which was conducted before the second Republican presidential debate last week in Simi Valley, California.

The Governor has in fact lost 10 points since July, when he had 22% support. And Trump has gained those 10 points DeSantis has lost.

The Marquette poll tracks with the Race to the White House average nationally, which shows Trump with 56%, DeSantis with 13% and Haley with 7%.

However, the survey was much more favorable to DeSantis back in March than the national polling average, which showed Trump leading 46% to 27%.