Personnel note: Anna Grace Lewis heads to Metz Husband & Daughton

Experienced legislative staffer Anna Grace Lewis is joining the lobbying team at Metz Husband & Daughton.

Lewis joins the legislative powerhouse after serving as a policy analyst for the House Transportation and Modals Subcommittee. She previously worked at the Florida Chamber of Commerce, where she held positions as the Government Affairs Coordinator and Policy Director for Talent, Education, and Infrastructure.

“We’re thrilled to add someone of Anna Grace’s caliber to our team,” said MHD President Jim Daughton. “Her knowledge, experience, and integrity make her an invaluable asset to our firm and the clients we serve.”

Lewis’ hire also earned praise from Allison Carter, Chief of Staff for House Speaker Paul Renner: “Anna Grace is one of the most talented people I know. The level of professionalism she brings to everything she does is extraordinary, and I wish her all the best — even though we’ll miss her in the House.”

In addition to Lewis’ work on statewide policy issues, she has immersed herself in the local community, committing to organizations including the Junior League of Tallahassee, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend, and Second Harvest of the Big Bend. The firm said her “long-term investment in the community and Florida’s future will serve both Metz Husband & Daughton and the firm’s clients.”

Lewis is a graduate of Florida State University, where she earned an undergraduate degree in political science and history.

She joins a firm that routinely places among the Top 10 most lucrative in the state, according to Florida Politics’ lobbying compensation rankings. She will work alongside a team that includes Daughton as well as Warren Husband, Doug Bell, Leslie Dughi, Allison Liby-Schoonover, Aimee Lyon, Andy Palmer and Karl Rasmussen.