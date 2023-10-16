Jason Pizzo starts statewide ‘Campus Conversations’ college and university tour

The 2022 election results show the youngest group of voters elected to skip the polls, so Sen. Jason Pizzo is going to them to explain why they need to grab that lever.

Florida State University (FSU) will be the Senate Democratic Leader-designate’s first stop on his planned “Campus Conversations” College and University Tour starting Tuesday with a 6 p.m. town hall open to students and faculty. And then he’ll be at Florida A & M University at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for the same.

Later in the week, he’ll be mingling at the Tallahassee eatery, DP Dough, 444 W College Ave., and then at the FSU v. Duke University football game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Saturday.

Ten more stops at institutions of higher learning are planned, spanning the state. The Sunny Isles Senator will be going as far south as the University of Miami in Coral Gables, at various dates stretching to Nov. 28.

“Jason recognizes the value, the need, and the urgency, to engage and collaborate with our emerging generation of leaders,” says a new release from the Senate Democratic Caucus, highlighting his youth-geared efforts that range from championing legislation to fathering 17-year-old twin sons.

He’s also likely seen the statistics that show voters, ages 18 to 29, account for a far larger proportion of nonvoters than their numbers would suggest. The Pew Research Center in July published a report that showed that this age group accounts for 10% of the population, they make up 27% of those who didn’t vote.

When they do get to the polls, however, they tend to vote Democratic, research shows.

The Edison Research National Election Pool exit poll found that, in 2022, voters aged 18 to 29, preferred the Democratic congressional candidate to the Republican one, 63%-35%, according to National Public Radio.

Issues like abortion and climate change tend to get younger voters to lean Democratic, as they are more diverse, less religious and more likely to identify as LGBTQ, according to the Public Religion Research Institute.

In Florida, the results of the current Republican supermajority in the Legislature is about to become more apparent to these young voters.

The last Session saw Republicans pushing through legislation that, for state-run colleges and universities, abolishes traditional tenure for professors and strips colleges and universities of funding that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion.

After Tallahassee, Pizzo will be in Tampa, at the University of South Florida, on Oct. 23. He’ll visit the University of Central Florida in Orlando and Rollins College in Winter Park on Oct. 26. He’ll be at the state’s flagship, the University of Florida in Gainesville, on Nov. 3, as well as at Santa Fe College.