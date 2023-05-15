Gov. DeSantis signs legislation that ‘reorients’ state’s public higher ed

A measure that would transform the tenure track for professors at the state’s public colleges and universities, as well as prohibit spending on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in class, is now law.

With the sound of protest in the background, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation (SB 266) that he characterized as striking back at the “monoculture” on campus that segregates students according to race and culture instead of promoting free thought.

“It reorients our universities back to their traditional mission, and that traditional mission is to treat people as individuals, not to divvy them up based on any type of some superficial divisions, to elevate American achievement above identification with certain groups,” DeSantis said.

State Sen. Shevrin Jones called the new law “red meat for the base” to fuel DeSantis’ presidential run that’s going to chill the atmosphere at the state’s higher education institutions, rather than open up more conversation, as DeSantis claims.

“Indoctrination drives the DeSantis Agenda – not because he is worried educators are indoctrinating students, but because they aren’t indoctrinating them with HIS ideology,” the Miami area Democrat said in an email. “This is sadly the latest example of government overreach into Florida classrooms as his administration continues its authoritarian assault on ideas and information”.

DeSantis also said the bill will eliminate “DEI infused” courses of study, such as “gender studies.”

“Some of these niche subjects … Florida’s getting out of that game,” DeSantis said. “You want to do things like gender ideology, go to Berkeley if that’s what you want to do.”

The bill gives university Presidents — positions to which a slew of politicians have been appointed — authority to hire and fire faculty, removing these decisions from faculty committees.

This newly minted law spurred faculty protests from across the state, but DeSantis argued these moves will make the state’s higher education institutions even more attractive to faculty, who he said have been oppressed if they dare question any of the narratives about race, culture and oppression. It’s an ideology that’s become more rigid after the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd’s murder on the streets of Minneapolis, DeSantis said.

“DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination,” he said. “That has no place in our public institutions.”

But that’s not how Sen. Rosalind Osgood sees DEI.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are important,” the Broward Democrat wrote in an email reacting to the bill-signing. “Our world is diverse. It is made up of all of us. Equity is the distribution of resources based on need. Allocating greater resources where needs are greater. Inclusion is ensuring that ALL people have access; especially those people that have been traditionally left out.”

Democrats, in debate, raised concern that this law, among others passed this Session, will quickly drain away the professors who have elevated the state’s higher education reputation. They argued these professors are going to want to leave as soon as possible.

DeSantis on Monday, however, made the case for the opposite.

“They (faculty) don’t believe that they have the freedom to speak their minds on a lot of these university campuses, so if they see if they see … a system like Florida going in the other direction — we’re welcoming that debate — there’s a lot of people that are going to be interested.”

The measure will change the procedure for tenured faculty, putting them up for review every five years. DeSantis called it a movement for accountability.

“If you talk to people who have been involved in higher education, they will tell you … the most significant, deadweight expense in a university is the unproductive tenured faculty,” DeSantis said.

The new law has language similar to another law, the Stop Woke Act (HB 7). The higher education portion of that law is under litigation in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta for the way it regulates how certain topics can be taught in the state’s higher education institutions.

Ray Rodrigues, Chancellor of the State University System of Florida, hailed the state’s commitment to higher education investment as he highlighted Florida’s affordable state university and college tuition, which hasn’t increased in 10 years.

“That investment demands accountability and accountability is what these bills that are signed today provide,” Rodrigues said, referring to another bill that will more closely regulate on-campus speakers. “The biggest aspect … (is) dismantling the (DEI) bureaucracy on our campuses.”