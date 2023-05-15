Ron DeSantis under 20% in another 2024 GOP Primary poll

Yet another poll of Republicans’ presidential preferences finds Florida’s Governor below 20% nationally.
A survey from I&I/Tipp Insights shows Ron DeSantis pulling 17% support, 6 points below the 23% he mustered in April.
Former President Donald Trump commands 55% support, up from the 47% he had in April, giving him a 38-point lead.
The online poll consulted 469 Republicans and those leaning Republican, with a margin of error of +/-5 percentage points.
While 17% is a low-water mark with this pollster, DeSantis has been lower still in other surveys of the 2024 field.
A survey of 436 likely GOP Primary voters conducted April 24-27 by McLaughlin and Associates shows DeSantis mustering just 16% in a crowded field, with Trump drawing 52% support.
An Emerson College poll in the field in late April had DeSantis 46 points behind Trump, with DeSantis also pulling in 16%.
These polls diverge from the FiveThirtyEight average of polls, which shows a Trump trend in aggregate. The former President leads DeSantis 52% to 22% on average, with Mike Pence at 6% and Nikki Haley at 4%.
Trump has offered commentary on DeSantis’ poll numbers as recently as Sunday, mocking the Governor’s name, as is his tendency.
“Rob DeSanctimonious and his poll numbers are dropping like a rock — I would almost be inclined to say, these are record ‘falls.’ The question: Is ‘Rob’ just young, inexperienced and naive or, more troubling, is he a fool who has no idea what he is doing. We already have one of those in office, we don’t need another one,” he posted to Truth Social.
One comment
Ron DeSantis is a Racist
May 15, 2023 at 2:12 pm
Turns out even most Republicans aren’t extremist white supremacists and bigots.