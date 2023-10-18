If President, Ron DeSantis wouldn’t be in Israel right now

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to find reasons to criticize the President, with the latest line of attack being that Joe Biden was wrong to go to Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas, which he described as a “very dynamic” situation.

“I would be doing it probably from the White House,” DeSantis told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio.

DeSantis criticized the President for taking the trip, saying that he’s “not sure it was a good idea to go there and inject yourself into a situation like that.”

“I mean, we can do policy without doing that when the President shows up,” DeSantis claimed. “It creates all kinds of complications.”

The Governor, who himself has made multiple trips to Israel dating back from his time in Congress, contended that Biden’s decision to travel to the country has also impacted evacuation flights headed from Tel Aviv to Florida.

“We’ve been rescuing people from Israel,” DeSantis said. “One of our flights now is on hold because of the airspace issues with Biden. So it creates a whole host of complications.”

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks when DeSantis has criticized Biden’s travel plans.

In the wake of Hurricane Idalia, the Governor opted not to meet the President during his trip to North Florida to survey storm damage, with the official rationale being logistics.

The Governor’s spokesman said that the state couldn’t be assured of security for the President as he toured the most storm-stricken areas in the state, even though such concerns weren’t an issue in the aftermath of 2022’s Hurricane Ian.

“We don’t have any plans for the Governor to meet with the President,” Jeremy Redfern said. “In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts.”

DeSantis also said he warned the President that traveling to certain parts of the state affected by the storm could be logistically “very disruptive.”

Asked ahead of the Idalia trip if he agreed with DeSantis about security being unable to handle Biden’s visit, Biden turned to the reporter and asked, “Do you?”

Ultimately, Biden’s trip to Florida presented no adverse impacts.