October 19, 2023
Joe Harding to spend four months in federal prison
Joe Harding's abrupt exit means the House is scrambling to fill his committee assignments.

Jacob Ogles

JoeHardingtruck2
He'll serve two years of probation after he's done with hard time.

Former state Rep. Joe Harding will spend four months in prison and another two years of probation.

A judge ordered the sentence nearly seven months after the Williston Republican pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and lying to investigators. Prosecutors sought charges in connection to Harding seeking COVID-19 relief dollars for businesses no longer operating.

U.S. Attorney Jason Coody announced the sentence.

“The theft of any amount of taxpayer funds is inexcusable,” Coody said. “However, the defendant’s deceptive acts of diverting emergency financial assistance from small businesses during the pandemic is simply beyond the pale.

“Today’s sentence both punishes the defendant’s criminal conduct and should serve as a significant deterrent to others who would selfishly steal from their fellow citizens to unlawfully enrich themselves. With our law enforcement partners, we remain committed to investigating and prosecuting those who engage in acts of COVID-19 related fraud.”

Prosecutors say Harding secured $150,000 in federal relief funds from the Small Business Administration. Bank records showed he immediately transferred money from an Economic Injury Disaster Loan to personal accounts and a credit card.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor sentenced Harding to four months in federal prison for each of these criminal counts, and the former lawmaker will be allowed to serve those sentences concurrently.

Harding must surrender to authorities no later than noon on Jan. 24.

Once he completes his prison sentence, Harding will remain on probation for another two years.

Harding has 14 days to appeal the sentence if he chooses.

He faced up to 20 years in prison, but prosecutors advised some leniency after the disgraced lawmaker admitted guilt and cooperated with investigators.

Still, investigators said it was important to show fraud was unacceptable, especially for elected officials who enjoy the public’s trust.

“Today, Mr. Harding was held accountable for swindling money out of COVID-19 relief programs created to help small businesses, including Mr. Harding’s own constituents, recover from the economic hardships of the pandemic,” said Special Agent in Charge Kyle A. Myles of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General.

“The FDIC OIG will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring to justice anyone who steals from such programs and threatens to undermine the integrity of our Nation’s financial institutions.”

Harding during his time in the Florida House developed national notoriety for sponsoring a parental rights bill derided as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

