Takeaways from Tallahassee — Take it to the bank

The Florida peninsula might be a sitting duck for Mother Nature’s escalating ferocity, but state incentives are rolling back some of the financial risks her whims might inflict.

My Safe Florida Home, which entails the state paying $2 for every $1 a homeowner spends on hurricane hardening, also has proven a safe harbor of bipartisan agreement and overwhelming constituent enthusiasm.

The fervor at which nearly 100,000 Floridians have applied for state-funded home improvements since July 1, 2022, is part of the reason lawmakers are returning for a Special Session due to start Nov. 6.

The Legislature appropriated $100 million last Session to pay for home inspections, new roofs and other repairs that could keep your house out of those post-hurricane news clips of homes that look straight out of a bombing run. But just 118 days into the 2023-24 fiscal year, the money has run dry.

Lawmakers see the wisdom of replenishing this boon to home repair.

Some $209 million has been obligated to 20,296 homeowners in various stages of doing the work and 17,617 grant applications are awaiting the state largesse, officials say.

Who doesn’t like free money, right?

“I knew the funds were going to go pretty quickly, but I’m glad that they did, because basically it says that Floridians are reinvesting in their homes to make them more weather resistant and hardened to hurricanes,” said Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca, who introduced the legislation (HB 881) that re-upped the state’s commitment to the My Safe Florida Home program. He went beyond the provision for it that was in Republican Sen. Jim Boyd’s bill (SB 2D).

“Ultimately, this will be a big part of why insurance rates will have to drop,” LaMarca said.

There’s something they can do to stop, or at least slow, this emergency that presents a disaster for bank accounts!

The Office of Insurance Regulation found that on March 31, homeowners in 48 of Florida’s 67 counties were paying an average property insurance premium between $2,000 and $2,999. Estimates of how much that deviates from national premium averages vary wildly.

Still, the average premium of more than $5,000 the OIR found in Martin, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties seems a little excessive for a product that (under the best circumstances, fingers crossed) pays just for peace of mind and an annual statement.

LaMarca’s legislation expanded My Safe Florida Home beyond the designated “wind-borne debris region” to the entire state so that even Orlando, Gainesville, Lakeland and, yes, Tallahassee can get in on the home improvement bonanza.

Everyone’s paying attention to those NOAA updates now, right? Thanks, Ian.

“As we’ve seen lately, hurricanes have gone everywhere up through the Panhandle with Hurricane Michael to the Big Bend area … with (Hurricane) Idalia so I think every Floridian having the opportunity to participate in the program is important and I’m glad we’re going to continue to expand it,” LaMarca said.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s statement teases that lawmakers might be willing to do even more — or make it something that would not languish without a special appropriation as it did between 2006 and 2022.

“During (the) Special Session we would like to address the backlog of applications for the current program and begin the discussion of steps we can take to support this initiative moving forward,” Passidomo said.

Of the 2,881 homeowners who completed their refurbishments, 1,468 took the time to answer the state’s post-funding questionnaire and revealed (without incentive!) an average annual discount of $1,014 on their insurance premium as a result of the upgrades that might have meant a new roof or better roof-wall connections, according to Chief Financial Officers Jimmy Patronis’ office.

Now that’s a result constituents will take to the bank.

You better bet: The U.S. Supreme Court let stand a ruling allowing sports betting in Florida, handing another victory to the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Groups challenging the Compact between Florida and the Tribe wanted the high court to stay a decision made by a D.C. appeals court pending an appeal. The legal battle is not over, and the casino owners challenging the Compact could still go ahead with their appeal. Another challenge is also before the Florida Supreme Court. But the Seminole Tribe praised the ruling, thereby raising expectations that it may resurrect its mobile betting app that was shut down in late 2021.

Air Florida: Florida cargo planes hired by the state and which sent medical supplies to Israel also included drones, body armor and helmets for first responders. The DeSantis administration also said it helped obtain clearance for weapons and ammunition to go to the country. State taxpayers did not pay for any of the equipment, but it added to the level of support that DeSantis is giving to Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks. In both instances, Israeli officials had requested assistance from Florida.

Anticipation is over: Eleven entities responded to the statewide Medicaid managed care invitation to negotiate this week including all of the health plans that currently participate in the program. Two of the respondents — ImagineCare and Sentara Care Alliance — do not currently participate in the program. AHCA, meanwhile, is soliciting comments from providers who have experience with the 11 respondents. The comments are a component of the ITN and are taken into consideration when the state determines which entities to ink contracts with. Providers have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 to electronically submit their comments to the state. The agency will only consider comments submitted by providers in the same region as the plan.

Randy Fine flips to Trump: The pugnacious Republican lawmaker from south Brevard County had been so much more than just the usual in-state GOP DeSantis devotee. His candidacy to become the next President of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) was widely viewed as recompense for his willingness to go to the mat for the Governor’s culture-war priorities and lambaste any opponents of said priorities in the starkest terms. “Evil” has been on his lips more than once on the House floor. So, the endorsement of Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination from the state House’s only Jewish Republican was a multifaceted development. First, Fine’s announced reason: DeSantis wasn’t doing enough to stem antisemitism in the state so, Fine is switching to the guy who had dinner with Nick Fuentes and announced those at a neo-Nazi demonstration in Charlottesville had “very fine people on both sides.” And then there was DeSantis calling Fine’s switcheroo sour grapes: “He was up for a presidency of FAU. He didn’t get it,” DeSantis said, according to POLITICO. To that, community members at FAU said, “Whaaaa?” State University Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said the investigation into the search that didn’t produce Fine as a finalist is still pending.

Suspended, reinstated and then out: Florida Housing Finance Corp. Director Mike DiNapoli resigned before its Board was set to fire or reinstate him, ending months of drama. The Governor’s choice to lead the independent state entity that distributes billions in public affordable housing money was put on paid leave during an investigation that he was abusive and sexist. DeSantis reinstated him, however, with the Governor’s spokesperson calling the Inspector General report “a media hit piece” and the Board, “members of the deep state,” although they are DeSantis appointees. After that reinstatement, however, the housing agency’s human resources director quit, citing “abuse and trauma” of the last six months. And then the outside counsel concluded DeSantis did not have the legal authority to reinstate him.

— BYOB —

Attorney General Ashley Moody wants your drugs. No, she doesn’t want to ingest, inject or otherwise imbibe them. She wants to dump them in the garbage.

Moody’s call for pharmaceuticals coincides with the 25th National Drug Take Back Day, an effort led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Today, anyone who wants to junk their pills can drop them off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at designated locations across the state — many law enforcement agencies will have designated Dumpster Squads on hand to relieve you of your pharmacological burden.

“Unwanted prescriptions collecting dust in people’s medicine cabinets can be harmful to addicts or curious teens. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, more than half of all people who misused pain relievers obtained them from a friend or relative,” Moody said in a news release. “ … This simple step may help save the life of someone close to you, and it will also help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

Saturday is Act II of the DEA’s biannual event. Six months ago, law enforcement collected more than 663,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs nationwide, which, if placed on a scale, would balance out approximately 120 police-edition Chevy Tahoes.

The DEA, EPA and other state and federal agencies assure Americans that the meds handed over on Drug Take Back Day are properly disposed of … and by that they mean they’re poured into a refractory cement-lined chamber with a 2,500-degree fire raging. Presumably, officers remain far away from the exhaust port, since huffing simvastatin and Zestril fumes is decidedly more fun on paper than in practice.

For those who slept through the four-hour window, Moody’s office has good news: state and local police are more than willing to hold a one-on-one makeup session. More deets are available at DoseOfRealityFL.com.

— Be cybersmart —

Chief Financial Officer Patronis recognizes October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month — by offering tips to guard against scammers, hackers or fraudsters.

“Technology is the way of the future. As a ‘techie’ myself and the father of two boys, I understand the importance of keeping a close eye on internet activity and ensuring that our home network stays safe and secure,” Patronis said. “The internet is a wonderful thing but stay alert and keep all of your electronic devices updated to ward off potential predators who want nothing more than to steal your identity, obtain your banking information, or perhaps worse.”

Tips, cultivated from the Better Business Bureau, include using strong passwords — long, unique and safely stored, and users should enable 2-factor authentication when available.

Floridians should also keep their devices updated with current software, web browsers and operating systems to protect sensitive assets.

Additionally, users should clean up their online presence, ensuring privacy settings for various applications are appropriate and that no one has administrative access to accounts who shouldn’t.

Finally, Floridians should be careful about unknowingly sharing information that could help scammers obtain personal information. That includes social media quizzes or other exercises that seem harmless but could reveal information scammers need to access personal accounts. This includes things like asking what town you grew up in or what your mother’s birth name was.

“I tell my boys all the time to be careful what you share and what you click on while online,” Patronis said. “Keep strong passwords, and if you’re a parent, ensure your parental controls are tight and (foolproof).”

Patronis is further urging caution ahead of the commerce-heavy holiday season.

“As the holidays approach and you spend more time shopping on the internet, please remember to exercise your best judgment and stay aware of hazards and scammers online,” he said. “With the advent of AI and ChatGPT, it is very easy to mimic loved ones, friends, or businesses in order to obtain private information about you and your family. Don’t let the best time of the year become the worst time of the year because you didn’t take the simple yet necessary precautions to place a firewall between you and the ghouls and grinches who want to haunt your holidays and steal your (peace) of mind.”

— The Week in Appointments —

Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees — One of DeSantis’ appointees to the Florida Poly BOT left his Georgetown University Law School position after a kerfuffle involving posts regarding a Supreme Court nominee. Ilya Shapiro, who was an administrator at the law school, is one of five new appointees to the school’s Board of Trustees. As far as educational philosophy, Shapiro seems to fit the bill when it comes to the Governor’s announced “war on woke.” DeSantis also appointed his former Deputy Chief of Staff, David Clark, to the Board and reappointed the current Board Chair Cliff Otto. Other new members include Doran Abbot, an associate professor at the University of Chicago’s Department of Geophysical Sciences, and Sidney Theis, a U.S. Air Force veteran who owns radar research and development company RDRTec. Read more on Florida Politics.

CareerSource Florida Board of Directors — DeSantis is putting Pensacola Mayor Darcy “D.C.” Reeves and aerospace executive Ryan Goertzen on the Board of Directors for CareerSource Florida, the state’s principal body for workforce development. He’s also keeping five others on the Board: Rep. Dana Trabulsy, Okaloosa County Commissioner Mel Ponder, and members Joe Marino, Laurie Sallarulo and Robert Salonen. Read more on Florida Politics.

Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission — DeSantis is reappointing a police chief who has faced complaints and lawsuits from officers in her department to Florida’s influential Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission. He’s also naming three new people to the panel, ensuring ethical, qualified, well-trained law enforcement, corrections and parole officers serve Florida citizens. The returning member is Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan, who also serves as secretary-treasurer of the Florida Police Chiefs Association. DeSantis first appointed her in September 2020. The new members are Madison Correctional Institute Warden Amelia Hill, Lake County Detention Center administrator Skott Jensen, and Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper William Smith. Read more on Florida Politics.

— History in the making —

The Museum of Florida History, in partnership with the Meek-Eaton Black Archives, Research Center, and Museum at Florida A&M University (MEBA) plans to open a new exhibit at Union Bank in February.

But the Department of State is giving the public a sneak peek at the freshly restored Union Bank building on Nov. 4 between 1 and 4 p.m. Those who drop by can learn about the critical role it played in Tallahassee’s history.

The Union Bank originally opened on South Adams Street in 1841 as a “planter’s bank” and following Emancipation became home to the National Freedman’s Savings and Trust Company. The building over time also housed a dance studio, shoe factory, church, youth center, beauty parlor and government offices.

The Union Bank was added to the Register of Historic Places in April 1971 after a group of citizens saved it from encroachment. The owners donated the building to the state shortly thereafter and moved the building from its South Adams Street location to its current site on Apalachee Parkway near the Historic Capitol Museum.

This Is the second restoration of the 182-year-old building.

“The Florida Department of State is excited for the public to view the freshly restored Union Bank building,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “This program will provide the public with the opportunity to learn about recent state-led restoration efforts, preview upcoming exhibits, and discover why the Union Bank played a critical role in Tallahassee history.”

— Florida entrepreneurs —

The Florida Commerce Department announced that the Sunshine State has been designated the most entrepreneurial state in the nation by researchers at The Digital Project Manager.

The designation was based on a review of the percentage of the population that starts a new business, the percentage of startups active after one year of operations, the number of small businesses per 100,000 people, and the growth rate of business applications.

According to the analysis, there are 13,238 small businesses per 100,000 residents. “Florida’s pro-business, freedom-first policies make Florida the best state in the nation to do business,” DeSantis said. “I appreciate those Floridians who have taken a risk to start their own ventures.”

Florida-based startup businesses also created the most jobs in the first year of operations compared to other states with 6.53 new jobs per 1,000 Floridians. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with more than 2.6 million new businesses formed over the last four years.

“Florida continues to be a leader in economic development and job growth because of Gov. DeSantis’ vision in creating an economy that works for Florida families,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Florida’s pro-business environment continues to attract new entrepreneurs who are building successful businesses that create more jobs for Floridians.”

The study also found that Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national average for nearly three years and more than 1 million Floridians have joined the workforce. Florida has also outpaced the national rate for labor force growth and private-sector job growth for over two years.

— Florida Scholars —

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) has selected Florida Virtual School to become the operating education service provider for the Florida Scholars Academy, a new education system that provides in-person instruction for students within a DJJ residential program.

The program is expected to be fully underway beginning July 1, 2024.

The Florida Scholars Academy is meant to become a national model to improve youth educational opportunities and career pathways for youth who face residential commitment within the justice system. Florida Virtual School is being tapped to emphasize and prioritize full-time classroom instruction for students.

The Academy will focus on improving student outcomes with an approach that individualizes educational pathways and emphasizes the attainment of a high school diploma or equivalency. The program will also emphasize industry-recognized credentials and enrollment in a postsecondary program within a Florida college, university or technical college.

“It’s no secret that prioritizing a high-quality education to students within Florida’s system of juvenile justice reduces recidivism, puts students on their own career path, and helps them become productive citizens,” said DJJ Secretary Dr. Eric Hall. “The Florida Scholars Academy has been created with a vision of excellence to effectively enhance the educational opportunities and career pathways for students within DJJ’s residential commitment programs, and I am excited to work hand in hand with the team at Florida Virtual School and the Florida Scholars Academy’s Board of Trustees to turn our vision into a reality.”

Gov. DeSantis signed legislation establishing the Florida Scholars Academy after lawmakers unanimously passed a bill (SB 7014) creating the program. Currently, educational services are typically provided to 2,300 students within the DJJ’s 44 residential programs through local school districts.

The new program will streamline educational services throughout the state.

“Florida Virtual School is honored to partner with the DJJ in delivering high-quality educational opportunities to students in the residential commitment programs,” Florida Virtual School President and CEO Louis Algaze said. “We are committed to providing a transformative and personalized educational experience for these students to prepare them for future success.”

— Trunk or Treat —

There’s one vestige of the pandemic era nobody’s ready to give up: Having strangers dump handfuls of candy directly into your trunk.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Capitol Police put on killer “Trunk or Treat” events for the past two years, and their Thursday follow-up was devoid of sequel fatigue. It was also more of a walk-around-type shindig than a drive-thru candy grab.

FDLE employees donned costumes — there was an imp and a Yoshi of Super Mario fame. Other officers were more esoteric. One FDLE’er dressed as what appears to be a steam-punkish lab technician. She even had props, including a glass-encased homunculus skeleton.

Unfortunately, some of the law enforcement personnel in the Capitol Courtyard were on duty and had to forgo costumes this year. FDLE made up for suppressing their creativity by allowing them to tie balloon animals. Photographic evidence shows one officer twisted up a sword, however, which could only conceivably qualify as an animal if the kid asked for the singing blade from Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Other activities at the event included face painting and glitter tattoos, which in hindsight would be a good work-release opportunity for the most well-behaved inkmaster in the state prison system — file that idea away for next year.

— Safety first —

It goes without saying that some of the littlest residents in the state are the ones who will be trick-or-treating this week.

Given that, the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FHSMV) is reminding motorists as well as parents and caregivers of ways to ensure everyone has a safe and Happy Halloween.

There are just three reminders for motorists: stay alert, slow down, and be cautious.

FHSMV has four friendly reminders for parents and caregivers. The department is reminding parents that light-colored costumes and those decorated with reflective tape are best seen by motorists.

In addition to being seen, parents and caregivers should ensure that costumes don’t impede their trick-or-treater’s vision. Eye holes in masks can always be enlarged to improve a person’s view and ear holes can be made larger to improve trick-or-treaters’ hearing.

FHSMV also recommends that people prevent tripping hazards, so you may want to rethink any funky footwear. Additionally, crosswalks and sidewalks are trick-or-treaters’ friends — don’t be afraid to use them.

— Mega Billions —

The Florida Lottery celebrated a milestone this week: $45 billion in lifetime transfers to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

“We are immensely proud of the vital role we play in enhancing educational experiences for students throughout Florida. The $45 billion milestone reflects our ongoing dedication to creating brighter futures for every student in Florida. As we look ahead, our commitment remains steadfast,” said Lottery Secretary John Davis.

The Florida Lottery launched in the late 1980s after voters approved a constitutional amendment setting it up to fund education. One of the signature Lottery-funded efforts, the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, accounts for $8 billion of the lifetime EETF transfers. Nearly 1 million Florida students have received the scholarship since its inception.

The Lottery’s EETF transfers have topped $1 billion annually for the past two decades. It broke the $2 billion mark for the first time in the 2020-21 fiscal year when sales skyrocketed amid the pandemic — and more than two-thirds of the money came from scratch-off sales.

Over its 35-year history, the Florida Lottery has paid out more than $89 billion and made millionaires out of 3,700 people.

— GOTV —

The Florida Department of Transportation needs your vote.

The department’s Hurricane Ian Sanibel Island Emergency Access project was selected as a finalist for a 2023 America’s Transportation Award, which is handed out annually by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

AASHTO received 81 nominations from three dozen state DOTs this year; after whittling the list down to 12, it’s asking the public to decide which project deserves the Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Award.

Both prizes come with a $10,000 cash award for a charity or transportation-related scholarship of the winner’s choosing.

Florida’s submission was a headline grabber last year. Hurricane Ian creamed the bridge to Sanibel Island last year, cutting it off from the mainland. The state fast-tracked a project to reconnect the island and completed it within three weeks.

“It’s really incredible what you accomplish when you cut through the red tape … and you align behind a common set of goals, a common mission to help people,” DOT Secretary Jared Perdue said at the time.

Florida is up against submission from Texas, Pennsylvania, Utah, South Dakota, Maine, Vermont, Georgia, North Carolina, Illinois, Kentucky and Iowa. AAHSTO said each contender has emerged victorious from “rigorous regional competitions.”

“These projects selected for our Top 12 list shine a spotlight on our most innovative and impactful projects in this year’s competition,” said AASHTO Executive Director Jim Tymon.

“These vital projects deliver a range of benefits for their communities — whether providing emergency services during natural disasters, adding mobility options such as transit and active transportation infrastructure, or working with partners to address larger societal issues like homelessness. These Top 12 projects and initiatives showcase how state DOTs are building more equitable, resilient, and multimodal infrastructure for our communities.”

To cast a ballot for Florida, head to AASHTO’s website.

— Friend of farms —

The Florida Farm Bureau has named Republican Sen. Jay Collins as its 2023 Legislator of the Year in recognition of his pro-agriculture record last Legislative Session.

Collins, whose district includes Hillsborough County, chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee where he sponsored two bills supporting Florida farmers.

His sponsored bills last Session included SB 1164, which would provide a streamlined process for farmers and ranchers to obtain agricultural tax exemptions using the Farm TEAM Card.

He also carried SB 1184, which pre-empts certain local government actions affecting farms or ranches, including special assessments or certain zoning restrictions, conditions or regulations that would cause farmers or ranchers to surrender agricultural classifications, among other provisions. The Legislature approved the House companion to Collins’ bill, HB 7063.

“Sen. Collins has been a true friend to agriculture,” said Florida Farm Bureau Director of Legislative Affairs Andrew Walmsley. “We are honored to present him with the Legislator of the Year Award. He is a true advocate for farm families and understands the importance of preserving Florida farms for tomorrow.”

Collins received the honor at the Florida Farm Bureau Federation state annual meeting during its legislative luncheon on Thursday in Orlando.

— This still a thing? Shocking —

Electroshock therapy, also known as electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), is a treatment doctors in Florida can order for severe major depression, bipolar depression or other mental health conditions.

There’s a bipartisan effort underway to put an end to that, at least for patients under the age of 18.

Sen. Rosalind Osgood and Rep. Carolina Amesty this week filed legislation (SB 252/HB 255, respectively) that would ban physicians from ordering ECT for minors.

According to the lawmakers, the state does not specifically track ECT in Florida.

“Florida’s children deserve better when looking at the issues dealing with mental and behavioral health than an archaic and possibly dangerous treatment,” said Osgood, a Democrat from Tamarac. “Medical advances allow for additional treatment models never considered when ECT was discovered. I believe Florida needs to protect our children from ECT and its detrimental side effects on children.”

Amesty, a Republican from Orlando, said the “misuse” of ECT must end now.

“In Florida, we prioritize the well-being and safety of our children above all else. As we advance in medical knowledge and techniques, we must ensure that all medical interventions provided, especially to our youngest citizens, are both current and evidence-based,” she said.

“With inconclusive data on the long-term impacts of ECT, our duty is clear: to protect our children from potential harm and advocate for transparency in every step of their care.”

— Shake up —

Miami-area lawmakers have filed companion bills that would crack down on all that shaking going on in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The identical bills (SB 198/HB 245) that Sen. Bryan Avila and Rep. Tom Fabricio, both Republicans, filed aim to reduce the force of the explosive materials being detonated every week in a limestone quarry.

The force of the explosions has been damaging houses and exhausting residents near a Miami Lakes mine in Fabricio’s district, news stories have detailed. However, the 27-line legislation doesn’t specify a particular site; it just delineates how much explosive action or “ground vibration” will be tolerated for any construction materials mining activity near a residential area.

Ground vibrations may not exceed 0.15 inches per second within 1 mile of a residentially zoned area, the bill says. That would be a reduction from the current level of 0.5 inches per second.

Fabricio, who lives near the activity, said he’s not looking to shut down the shaking; he just wants it to be less like an earthquake, as he sometimes experiences. There are some days when it’s a low rumble — people can live with that, he said.

Also, the legislation would allow the State Fire Marshal to modify the standards, limits and regulations for the use of construction materials mining activity in the same area.

Both lawmakers filed similar bills last year. And they both died without a hearing. But Fabricio is undeterred, even though it’s his third time proposing this.

“For years, residents have pleaded for relief,” Fabricio said. “It is past time to provide that. No homeowner should have to live with a daily fear that their house and lives are being damaged.”

He thinks a solution is possible. A seismology study of the site in Fabricio’s neck of the woods was passed in 2019 and the official measurements of just how jolting it is around there should be forthcoming.

“We don’t want to shut down the mine,” Fabricio said. “We’re looking for an amicable solution so that the mine can coexist with the residential community.”

— Beep beep —

New research suggests that traffic congestion in the United States and Florida is costing the trucking industry billions.

The American Transportation Research Institute’s latest Cost of Congestion report found that congestion on American highways — which delays the shipment of goods around the nation — added $94.6 billion in costs in 2021.

Florida’s statewide costs ranked the third highest in the country at over $7.1 billion in 2021, a 27% increase from 2016. The city that had the largest total congestion cost in the state was Miami, which accounted for $2.6 billion of the state’s total. Miami had the second highest costs among metropolitan areas nationally.

“The trucking industry generates billions of dollars in revenue and is responsible for transporting more than 80% of Florida’s freight, but this level of congestion has a significant impact on productivity and the ability to move freight efficiently and safely,” said Florida Trucking Association President and CEO Alix Miller.

Florida legislators earlier this year agreed to spend $4 billion on the “Moving Florida Forward” plan proposed by DeSantis that calls for accelerating transportation projects. The initiative has 20 congestion relief projects across the state that will be started alongside the normal ongoing transportation improvements that are part of the state’s five-year work plan.

Miller said FTA was “grateful” that DeSantis and transportation officials had “identified innovative solutions to address congestion to improve efficiency and safety on our roads.”

— About perfect —

Leon County’s 2022 Election count was 99.9983% accurate for the General Election and 99.9985% for the Primary.

That, according to the LeRoy Collins Institute (LCI) at Florida State University, is thanks to the post-election audit tool it helped design that reviews and makes available on its website data from the two independent vote tabulations and sorts the ballot image data by precinct, voting method and ballot choices, including overvotes and undervotes.

The website also has images of unusual ballots with strange drawings, notes or other marks that impeded the ability to count votes accurately.

The project comes at a time when there is public mistrust about the accuracy of elections. It also comes in advance of the 2024 Elections.

LCI collaborated with researchers at Fresno State, the University of New Mexico, FSU’s College of Social Sciences and Public Policy, MIT’s Elections Data and Science Lab, and staff at the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office on the first-of-its-kind effort to make audited elections data publicly available.

“Public mistrust of our elections is at an all-time high, and we hope that placing (audit and public imaged) data at voters’ fingertips will give them more confidence in our election process and results,” said LCI Director Lonna Atkeson.

Meanwhile, Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Early said he hopes Leon County voters find comfort in the “groundbreaking” audit.

“We hope other counties and states follow suit, making our elections more transparent and secure while helping to increase trust in our election systems,” he said.

