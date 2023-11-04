Florida Republicans boo Asa Hutchinson prediction of Donald Trump conviction

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson drew boos at a gathering of Florida Republicans after predicting Donald Trump will get convicted.

“That may or may not happen before you vote in March,” he told the crowd.

Hutchinson was the first presidential candidate to speak at the Florida Freedom Summit, held in Orlando Saturday by the Republican Party of Florida.

His prediction about Trump turned the crowd quickly against him after a generally positive initial reception, Hutchinson stressed Republicans everywhere will be hurt if a convicted felon appears as the party’s nominee for President.

“It will make a difference for those (running for) Congress, in the Senate, and it will weaken the GOP for decades,” Hutchinson said. “As a party, we must support the rule of law. We cannot win as a country without integrity in the White House.”

Trump currently faces federal charges both in Florida for allegedly keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and in Washington for efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Hutchinson reminded Republicans in the room he served as one of 13 impeachment managers who prosecuted the case against former Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1999. Notably, both Hutchinson and Clinton launched their political careers from Arkansas.

In front of a Florida crowd, he noted his connection to former U.S. Rep. Charles Canady, a Florida Congressman who also served as an impeachment manager. Canady now serves as a Justice on the Florida Supreme Court.

He also stressed family connections to the state of Florida.

“My sister taught at Pensacola Christian Academy and my brother was married there,” he said. “Florida not only respects our military, but you are the focal point of our national defense.”

Without mentioning Gov. Ron DeSantis by name, he also tacitly compared his record as Arkansas Governor during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hutchinson noted Arkansas was second only to Wyoming in terms of classroom days in the pandemic, and never issued a lockdown order.

“I didn’t shelter in place and I did not categorize some businesses as not essential,” he said.

Hutchinson revealed some of his own team advised him against trying to appear on the Florida ballot in the GOP primary this year, but thought it was important to make the case in the Sunshine State. He said that Florida voters will weigh in after Super Tuesday, and if Trump’s legal troubles worsen, Florida Primary voters could take that into account and change the nomination narrative.

“My team has asked me why should I file in Florida when you have a former president from Florida and a governor from Florida on the ballot, and when there’s a winner take all rule for the delegates,” Hutchinson said.

“If you are a serious candidate, you need to be in Florida. You have a significant number of delegates, and you will be critical, and what do you the general election.”