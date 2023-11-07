Poll: Casey DeSantis front-runner for 2026 GOP gubernatorial nomination

Even after a potential eight years of Ron DeSantis in the Governor’s Mansion ends in 2026, a new poll suggests Florida Republicans may want to give the First Lady a shot.

The University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab survey of 788 registered Republicans, conducted from October 23 through November 4, shows Casey DeSantis ahead of a pool of potential Republican candidates, suggesting that GOP registrants may want a DeSantis dynasty in Tallahassee.

The First Lady is the choice of 22% of those surveyed. And while 40% of the respondents are undecided, the data suggests that Casey DeSantis may be able to parlay what has been an active and momentous tenure in her current role into executive branch power for herself.

Casey DeSantis leads with virtually all demographics except Black voters, of whom 11 people were polled. Her weakest demographic: those respondents with college educations, of whom 15% support her, while 11% support Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“We’re obviously still a ways out from the Governor’s race, and this pool of candidates will certainly change before 2026,” commented pollster Michael Binder. “For now, it seems Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis is an early favorite among Republican primary voters — wouldn’t that be interesting, potentially having the DeSantises in the Governor’s Mansion for another 11 years.”

Other names are in single digits, including two U.S. Representatives rumored to be eyeing the state’s top job.

U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds and Gaetz have 9% support in the survey, followed by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (3%), and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez (2%). Meanwhile, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez each have 1% support.

Despite the wide variety of names, which notably exempts Attorney General Ashley Moody for what it’s worth, 6% of respondents want someone else altogether.