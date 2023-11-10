Ron DeSantis announces a dozen new endorsements

Declaring that Wednesday’s GOP presidential debate in South Florida was a victory, the presidential campaign for Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out a slate of 12 new endorsements from state legislators across the country.

The nods come from lawmakers in Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Lawmakers, in a series of statements, praised DeSantis for his ability to lead, emphasize conservative policy, remain steadfast and deliver victory.

The endorsers include:

— Indian state Reps. Robert Heaton, Chris Jeter and Shane Lindauer.

— Kansas state Rep. Brett Fairchild.

— Maine state Sen. Brad Farrin.

— Massachusetts state Sen.-elect Peter Durant.

— Minnesota state Rep. Elliott Engen.

— Montana state Sen. Daniel Zolnikov.

— Ohio state Rep. Adam Mathews.

— Pennsylvania state Sen. Greg Rothman.

— Tennessee state Sen. Adam Lowe.

— Tennessee state Rep. Ryan Williams.

Engen called DeSantis “the future of the Republican Party.”

“As a state Representative in a purple state, I know Gov. DeSantis will provide the leadership and support our party needs to win across America without sacrificing bold, conservative policy,” he added.

Added Zolnikov: “With the world on fire, America needs a serious leader for a serious time. Only Ron DeSantis has shown the courage, steadfastness, and ability to govern that our nation deserves.”

Durant lamented that the GOP “has lost too much at too great a cost” over the last decade.

“I’m proud to have won an upset victory for the State Senate, and proud to stand with Governor Ron DeSantis because I know he will continue to deliver victories for conservative principles,” he said.

The latest endorsements bring the number DeSantis’ state-level nods to 330 and it comes after DeSantis landed a high profile endorsement from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who also serves as Chair of the Republican Governors Association.

DeSantis needs the boost. As of this week, DeSantis remained far behind former President Donald Trump in polls of the GOP presidential field. A recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the race puts DeSantis nearly 30 points behind his Florida rival.

A North Dakota poll released Friday puts DeSantis back about 40 percentage points from Trump for that state’s 29 delegates.