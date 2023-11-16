November 16, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Kim Reynolds endorsement has yet to boost Ron DeSantis in Iowa

A.G. GancarskiNovember 16, 20233min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gregory Tony nabs 3 union endorsements for Broward Sheriff re-election bid

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Poll: More than a third of Florida’s younger voters don’t know where they stand on Israel-Hamas war

APoliticalHeadlines

‘A beacon of freedom’: Gov. DeSantis touts record-shattering tourism in Q3

Kim Reynolds
Trump has triple DeSantis' support in the Iowa State survey.

Iowa’s Governor may have endorsed Ron DeSantis for President, but that hasn’t yet improved his fortunes ahead of the Hawkeye State caucuses Jan. 15.

That’s the major takeaway from the most recent Iowa State University/Civiqs poll of Republican voters in the state, which shows former President Donald Trump tripling the Florida Governor’s support.

“The basic order of the candidates stayed the same, and it’s actually a little surprising because it’s been an eventful month in the campaign,” said the poll’s organizer, Lucken Professor of Political Science Dave Peterson.

“We’ve seen several high-profile candidates, former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott drop out. The other big news was Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsement of Ron DeSantis.”

That big news appears to have had little impact, however.

Trump is the choice of 54% of respondents, with DeSantis firmly in second place with 18% support.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is in third place, with 12% backing, while 6% support Vivek Ramaswamy.

Reynolds has not been able to transfer her popularity with Iowa Republicans to the DeSantis effort. On the contrary, data suggests it’s a net negative. The Reynolds endorsement doesn’t matter at all to 63% of respondents, while 22% say it’s less likely to make them support DeSantis and 13% say the endorsements helps DeSantis.

The survey featured 432 likely caucus participants.

Team DeSantis has more than $2 million in television buys in the Hawkeye State, and central to those appeals is Reynolds, who features in the creatively titled “Endorsement” spot.

“We need someone who puts this country first and not himself. Ron DeSantis is the person that we need leading this country. He is probably the most effective leader that I know. I am so proud to give him my full support and endorsement,” she says in the spot.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAnother New Hampshire poll finds Ron DeSantis in fourth place

next'A beacon of freedom': Gov. DeSantis touts record-shattering tourism in Q3

One comment

  • Michael K

    November 16, 2023 at 2:47 pm

    Nothing seems to give Ron a lift except his high heels.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories