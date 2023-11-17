November 17, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Early Learning Coalition of Orange County

Jesse SchecknerNovember 17, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Tony Carvajal sues Florida TaxWatch, alleges dysfunctional work environment

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis bashes Bethlehem as ‘pigsty,’ maligns historic mosque

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis reveals miscarriage preceded children in marriage to Casey

RON DESANTIS BILL SIGNING (9)
One is already a member. Another ran for School Board last year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made a trio of board appointments Friday to the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County, one of roughly 30 state-created entities tasked with enhancing and planning for prekindergarten provisions and school readiness programs.

One is already a member. The others are newcomers.

The returning member is Chair Linda Shaughnessy, a retired former interim CEO of the Basilica of the National Shire of Mary, Queen and the Universe in Orlando. She also chairs the Diocese of Orlando Pension Committee and previously led the Orange County Health Facilities Authority.

The Florida Division of elections shows she made six political contributions to Florida candidates between 1999 and 2009, the most recent and largest of which was a $250 check to former Attorney General Bill McCollum’s gubernatorial campaign.

The two new members are Dimitra “Jamie” Kay Bennett and Jose Vincente.

Bennett, a planning and entitlements manager at Winter Garden-based real estate investment and construction firm WMG Development, previously served as a city-appointed member of the Maitland Planning and Zoning Commission.

Vincente, meanwhile, is the owner of Thin Blue Lines, a polygraph services, consulting and training company in Orlando. He is a former detective for the Orlando Police Department and a past treasurer and current member of the Orlando Police Benevolent Association.

Last year, he ran unsuccessfully for the Orange County School Board.

State statute require that the Governor appoint the Chair and two other members of each early learning coalition, whose membership must be at last 15.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis reveals miscarriage preceded children in marriage to Casey

nextRon DeSantis bashes Bethlehem as 'pigsty,' maligns historic mosque

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories