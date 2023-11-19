Casey DeSantis blames ‘Bidenomics’ for her penchant for shopping at Walmart

Florida’s First Lady is explaining her penchant for discount shopping, blaming the current President’s economy for her need for cheaply-priced children’s apparel.

During a Sunday event in Charles City, Casey DeSantis said the Joe Biden economy drove her need to patronize the big box store in a way that has become part of the news cycle in recent months.

“Guilty as charged. I shop at Walmart. Thank you Bidenomics, OK? Everything is so darn expensive and my children grow up so fast that I need $2 t-shirts. OK?”

The First Lady was rehashing her otherwise familiar routine about how she doesn’t mind being called “Walmart Melania,” a scathing sobriquet intended to imply that she was an imitation of former President Donald Trump’s First Lady, Melania Trump.

This has been a durable part of her campaign appearances.

“They refer to me as the ‘Walmart Melania.’ And so I just had a beer. I can’t imagine what the media is going to say now as a result of all of this,” the First Lady quipped on the Ruthless Podcast this summer.

The use of humor to undermine the insult was a new approach from DeSantis, who previously addressed the “Walmart Melania” and “America’s Karen” epithets in more sober terms.

“One thing that the corporate media did get right about me: I do shop at Walmart,” DeSantis said on the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”

“I think it’s interesting and you probably can sympathize with this when they come after you and they’re just calling you names. That means they don’t want to litigate the merits of their case. They don’t want to have that conversation. They want to call you names. They want to try to get you to back down. But I can tell you the No. 1 thing — we will not back down when it comes to our family,” the First Lady added.