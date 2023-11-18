November 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis reveals he’s a ‘cookies and cream’ guy
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/30/21-Eggnog ice cream from Mariannas Southern Craft Creamery was one of many Florida food offerings served during the Taste of Florida Agriculture Reception, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiNovember 18, 20232min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis vents about Donald Trump picks moving SCOTUS to ‘the left’

HeadlinesTallahassee

Mason DeSantis ‘upset’ about North Alabama vs. FSU football game being called a ‘toss up’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

GOP candidates get personal during Iowa ‘family discussion’

FLAPOL113021CH018
The Governor hailed Iowa's 'really, really good' ice cream when revealing his most favored flavor.

The mystery of the Florida Governor’s ice cream preferences has finally been solved.

In Pella, Iowa, Ron DeSantis told a room full of supporters that when it comes to picking his favorite flavor, one variety rises above the rest.

“Cookies and cream would probably be my favorite,” DeSantis revealed on Saturday.

The Governor extolled the dairy confections available in the Hawkeye State as well, saying there’s “good ice cream” in the state.

“I mean, it’s really, really good,” DeSantis emphasized.

However, it seems the DeSantis children deviate from their father’s ice cream preference.

He noted that after Friday’s Family Leader Forum in the state, his children got a “purple” ice cream variety.

DeSantis has had ample opportunity to weigh in on the sweet stuff during the campaign, occasionally making news while doing so.

Greeting a child in July, he asked the youngster what she was drinking.

“An ICEE, yeah? That’s probably a lot of sugar, huh?”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMason DeSantis 'upset' about North Alabama vs. FSU football game being called a 'toss up'

nextRon DeSantis vents about Donald Trump picks moving SCOTUS to 'the left'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories