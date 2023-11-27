November 27, 2023
Lobbying compensation: The Advocacy Partners earns $1.85M in Q3
With nearly 70 clients, The Advocacy Group brought in some solid 1Q numbers.

The Advocacy Group at Cardenas Partners
The firm earned the No. 9 spot on Florida Politics’ Q3 Lobby Firm Rankings.

The Advocacy Partners logged more than $1.8 million in lobbying pay last quarter, earning the No. 9 spot on Florida Politics’ Q3 Lobby Firm Rankings.

The team comprised of Slater Bayliss, Al Cardenas, Chris Chaney, Steve Schale, Stephen Shiver, Sarah Busk Suskey and Jeffrey Woodburn represented more than 100 clients in the third quarter and reported earnings of $855,000 lobbying the Legislature and $990,000 lobbying the executive branch.

Florida Politics estimates lobbying pay based on the middle number of the per-client ranges firms list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments up to $50,000.

The Advocacy Partners’ legislative compensation report lists 93 contracts led by a trio of clients that paid $35,000 apiece: Palladium Investment Partners, Rising Phoenix Holding Company and TECO Energy.

Four clients followed in the $25,000 range, including major corporations Disney and Waymo, which is the trade name for Google’s arm focused on self-driving car technology.

A bevy of well-known companies fell within the $10,000 to $20,000 compensation range, including Anheuser-Busch, AT&T and Duke Energy. Several local governments and trade associations were also marked down for $15,000 last quarter, including the Florida Hospital Association, the City of Ocala, the Lee County Commission and Independent Colleges & Universities of Florida.

The firm’s executive branch report was topped by five $35,000 contracts, including one with Palladium Investment Partners, which ranked as the firm’s overall top client for the quarter. The other clients in that pay bracket were AFIMAC Global, Luckii Florida, Paylt and Tidal Basin Group.

The executive compensation sheet was home to a few more $25,000 contracts than the legislative report. Clients chipping in at that level included AppleOne Employment Services, Centennial Management Corp. and Keiser University, among others.

The Advocacy Partners’ compensation reports both listed overall earnings in the $500,000 to $1 million range, indicating that the firm earned no less than $1 million last quarter. Top end estimates based on per-client ranges show the firm could have hit the $2 million mark in Q3.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 15 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state on Feb. 14.

