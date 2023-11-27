November 27, 2023
Nurturing digital well-being: Meta’s Miami parent workshop empowers families online

Peter Schorsch

Meta - Sacred Space-08
Meta introduced parents to tools designed to monitor and establish safety parameters for their teen’s online activities.

In the ever-evolving digital world, teens’ well-being online is more important.

Parent creators recently gathered for a workshop in Miami designed to equip them with the tools necessary for ensuring their teen’s safety online. The workshop aimed to address the growing challenges the digital world presents and facilitate open conversations between parents and their children about online activities.

The workshop, organized by Meta, sought to introduce parents to Meta’s tools to keep their children safe online. As technology becomes an integral part of everyday life, fostering open communication and understanding the potential risks is essential for responsible online activity.

The event featured critical discussions about how parents can support teens online, including a conversation with Kristin Hendrix, vice president and head of research at Instagram, and reality TV personality Nigel Barker. They focused a portion of the workshop on a conversation with pediatric psychologist and parent coach Dr. Ann-Louise Lockhart, who discussed the importance of establishing trust, allowing teens to feel comfortable discussing their digital experiences without fear of punishment.

Lockhart also shared strategies for initiating these conversations and encouraged parents to take time to understand their teen’s online world.

“It was inspiring to have over 30 parent creators from across Florida come to Meta’s event to discuss topics important to parents as they navigate today’s digital world with their teens,” Hendrix said. “Meta is committed to empowering all parents with features and resources so their teens’ experiences on our platforms are positive.”

Besides conversations with industry leaders, Meta introduced parents to tools to monitor and establish safety parameters for their teen’s online activities. These tools included:

Take a Break allows parents to set a time limit for their children on social media.

Quiet Mode helps teens focus and set healthy boundaries with devices by silencing notifications while it is on.

Parental Supervision allows parents to use parental supervision settings to manage their teen’s social media settings.

The interactive nature of the workshop allowed parents to explore these tools hands-on, ensuring they felt confident in executing them at home. The workshop also served as a resource for parents seeking guidance in navigating the complex digital world.

Equipped with knowledge about the latest digital trends, tools for monitoring online activities, and strategies for open communication, parents left the workshop empowered to create a secure digital environment for their children.

Learn more about Meta’s safety tools and strategies for talking with your children at Meta’s Family Center.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

