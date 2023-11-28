Lobbying compensation: Greenberg Traurig eclipses $2M in third quarter

The lobbying team at Greenberg Traurig closed out the third quarter with another Top 10 performance.

According to newly filed lobbying compensation reports, the international law firm netted $1.16 million lobbying the Legislature and an additional $855,000 lobbying the executive branch during the quarter that ended Sept. 30.

Florida Politics estimates lobbying pay based on the middle number of the per-client ranges firms list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments up to $50,000.

Using median estimates, Greenberg Traurig ranked No. 8 on Florida Politics’ Q3 Lobby Firm Rankings. The firm is also on pace to exceed the $7.6 million in overall lobbying earnings it tallied in 2022.

Lobbyists Gus Corbella, Fred Baggett, Roger Beaubien, Christian Brito, Hayden Dempsey, Elizabeth Dudek, Fred Karlinsky and Timothy Stanfield represented 99 clients in the Legislature and more than 100 before the Governor, Cabinet and state agencies.

Greenberg Traurig’s legislative lobbying report featured five clients that paid an estimated $45,000 apiece last quarter. The set included Baptist Health South Florida, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Risk Management Solutions, Slide Insurance Holdings and Slide MGA.

Several other health and insurance interests were listed on the report, including Humana Medical Plan, Centauri Specialty Insurance, Narragansett Bay Insurance Company, United Automobile Insurance Company/Group and American Traditions Insurance Company.

Greenberg Traurig’s executive branch report included mostly the same clients, with Heritage and both Slide entities repeating at the $45,000 level.

The firm’s client sheet also included a handful of Fortune 500 companies, such as AT&T, Wells Fargo and Ford Motor Company. Multiple statewide associations also rely on the full-service law firm. They included the Florida Hospital Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association and Florida Association of Court Clerks & Comptrollers.

Overall, Greenberg Traurig reported earning at least $1 million lobbying the Legislature and between $500,000 and $1 million lobbying the executive branch. The top end of per-client estimates indicate the firm may have earned as much as $2.56 million last quarter.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 15 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state on Feb. 14.