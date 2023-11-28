November 28, 2023
Hypothetical 2024 race between Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom too close to call
Gavin Newsom, Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

1000 (1)
Just one percentage point separates the two Governors if they were their parties' nominees for President next year.

While California’s Governor says he’s not running for President and Florida’s Governor has a long way to go to get the Republican nomination, new polling shows that if they did get their parties’ nominations, the popular vote would be close.

In a YouGov survey of 1,000 U.S. citizens conducted Nov. 20-27, Ron DeSantis has a marginal lead over Gavin Newsom, with 32% saying they’d back the Florida Republican and 31% saying they’d support the California Democrat.

Party splits are somewhat more favorable for DeSantis than for Newsom, with 73% of Republicans saying they’d back the Floridian, versus 64% of Democrats opting for Newsom. Just 3% would cross over to vote for the other party’s nominee in this hypothetical, while independent voters split, with 23% support for both DeSantis and Newsom.

Regionally, the advantage seems to be with Newsom, who carries all geographic regions of the county except for the South, where DeSantis enjoys a 37% to 27% advantage. Newsom leads 40% to 27% in the West, along with a one-point lead in the Northeast and a two-point advantage in the Midwest.

The Newsom-DeSantis dynamic has a special salience this week given the upcoming debate Thursday night at 9 p.m. on Fox News, and it’s possible that face off on Sean Hannity’s show could change minds, given that 35% of those polled said they “definitely” or “probably will” watch the telecast.

Breaking down that data further, the event appears to be a net advantage for DeSantis, as 46% of those who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 say they will watch, against just 35% of Joe Biden supporters in the last election. This potentially gives DeSantis a unique opportunity to reach voters in the former President’s camp historically.

Also to DeSantis’ advantage, 39% of senior citizens polled say they will watch him debate Newsom, along with 50% of those who claim they make $100,000 or more per year.

The pollsters also evaluated perceptions of California and Florida, and the Sunshine State prevailed in one key metric, with 40% of respondents saying they’d rather live in Florida, versus 37% who would prefer living in the Golden State.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

