Last Call for 11.30.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Political drama isn’t going on holiday break just yet.

It was already presumed to be a big day in Sunshine State politics, given that Gov. Ron DeSantis and his California counterpart, Gavin Newsom, are set to go mano a mano in a nationally televised debate.

The DeSantis 2024 team has likely been banking on the airtime to give the Governor’s seemingly foundering campaign a shot in the arm.

Alas, he’s finding himself splitting headlines with another Florida Republican. The only upshot, if you can call it that, is that it’s not Donald Trump this time. Instead its Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler.

Political junkies outside of Florida had to learn how to pronounce his last name under unideal circumstances. Namely, that he is facing accusations of sexual battery.

First reported by The Trident, a news section for the the Florida Center for Government Accountability, Ziegler’s accuser had reportedly been in a longtime, consensual polyamorous relationship with Christian Ziegler and his wife, Bridget Ziegler.

Few details on the alleged sexual battery have been disclosed to the public and the police report based on the accuser’s complaint is almost entirely redacted. Still, the words “rape” and “sexual assault complaint” were among the few Sarasota police didn’t mask with a digital Sharpie.

Though Christian Ziegler denies the allegations and his attorney expects him to be “completely exonerated,” his high station in GOP politics and his wife’s status as a Sarasota School Board member and co-founder of Moms For Liberty — an organization that has worked to ban books with “inappropriate” content, such as ménage à trois scenes, from schools — elicited cries of hypocrisy from across the aisle.

It likely also spurred some anxiety during the final few hours of DeSantis’ debate prep.

Political onlookers will see whether the California Governor tries to use the latest Florida Man story to weigh down the presidential aspirant when the debate kicks off at 9 p.m. on Fox News (6 if you’re tuning in from Cali).

