November 30, 2023
Donald Trump camp compares Ron DeSantis to a ‘San Francisco crackhead’
Ron DeSantis in San Francisco. Screenshot via DeSantis For President.

A.G. Gancarski November 30, 2023

Screen Shot 2023-06-21 at 9.26.00 AM
A spokesman for the former President claims the Florida Governor would flail and bobble during the Gavin Newsom debate.

The Donald Trump campaign is previewing Ron DeSantis’ debate on Fox News Thursday night with Gavin Newsom, and true to form, their spox is slamming the Florida Governor.

“At the debate, Ron will flail his arms and bobble his head wildly, looking more like a San Francisco crackhead than the Governor of Florida. This isn’t a prediction. It’s a spoiler,” asserted Steven Cheung Thursday.

Cheung had nothing flattering to say about the California Democrat facing off with the Governor, calling Newsom a “grade-a loser.”

But the San Francisco slam is especially cutting, given DeSantis’ reliance on the city as a trope illustrating the worst failures of California liberalism.

The Governor’s campaign visited the city in June, at which point it issued a one-minute video slamming its decay.

“We’re here in the once great city of San Francisco,” he said. “We came in here and we saw people defecating on the street. We saw people using heroin. We saw people smoking crack cocaine.”

“You look around, the city is not vibrant anymore. It’s really collapsed because of leftist policies. These policies have caused people to flee this area,” he added.

The street defecators and associated detritus took center stage in many DeSantis speeches thereafter.

“I’ll tell you, it’s personally shocking when you roll into San Francisco and within five minutes, you see somebody defecate on the sidewalk. Then you see people doing, smoking crack, you see people doing fentanyl, you see all this and all these businesses boarded up, energy from the place is totally sapped, no vitality,” DeSantis lamented in New Hampshire in June.

“Don’t tell me it doesn’t affect people’s lives. I was just in San Francisco. I saw — in 20 minutes on the ground — people defecating on the sidewalk. I saw people using fentanyl. I saw people smoking crack right there in the open, right there on the street. It was a civilization in decay,” the Governor said at a Faith & Freedom Coalition event the same month.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • My Take

    November 30, 2023 at 6:11 pm

    Imagine what he would have seen in London in its world class heyday in Eliźabethian times.

    Reply

