Nikki Fried, Florida Dems helped Gavin Newsom prep for Ron DeSantis debate

It’s finally here — the long-awaited face off between the Governors of Florida and California is Thursday night.

And the chair of the Florida Democratic Party is framing the message, offering her usual criticism of Ron DeSantis and predicting that Gavin Newsom will dominate the debate on Fox News. As well, she noted that she and her party have helped the California Democrat get set for 90 minutes with DeSantis.

“We have been in contact, and I have been in contact for quite some time with the Governor’s team, and really kind of going through issues that I have seen as a member of the Cabinet for four years that may have been swept under the rug or may not have gotten a lot of attention, but really are making a huge impact on everyday Floridians,” Fried said in a press call Thursday morning.

While it remains to be seen how Newsom uses the intel provided by Fried and the Florida Democrats, the former Agriculture Commissioner and 2022 gubernatorial candidate argues that this debate is yet another sign that DeSantis’ White House hopes are fading to black.

Fried said DeSantis “took the bait” offered by Newsom in agreeing to the debate, contending that it’s one more step toward the “slow humiliation” of the Florida Governor on a national stage.

“We know that Ron DeSantis will never be President of the United States and his days on the campaign trail are numbered. Ron’s approval rating is under water. His poll numbers have cratered and big money conservatives like the Koch network are lining up to fund his opponents,” Fried said, referring to the Americans for Prosperity endorsement of Nikki Haley.

“His campaign is in a tailspin so it should be clear to everyone watching tonight: This is not a shadow debate for the presidency,” Fried added. “It is a stunt and a spectacle, one that will show the difference between serious democratic leadership and the cost of one man’s extreme agenda on a state that once bragged about being free.”