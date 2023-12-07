Last Call for 12.7.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo has released the deets on one of her top priorities for the 2024 Legislative Session.

The title of her plan has been known for a while now, and the chairs of the chamber’s various health care committees, such as Sen. Colleen Burton, have previewed it in bits and pieces over the past couple of months.

Today, the Naples Republican outlined the full scope of the “Live Healthy” initiative.

The Senate is expected to direct $1 billion on the initiative. While wide-ranging, will primarily focus on addressing workforce shortages in the health care sector, which, without intervention, are expected to worsen as Florida’s population continues to grow and age.

It will tackle the issue by putting more cash toward medical residency slots as well as Medicaid rate reimbursement rates for those providing preventive care and serving vulnerable populations, including more than $150 million for increased payments to hospitals to support maternal care for moms and babies in labor and delivery.

Other provisions address health care pricing transparency and would offering forgivable loans to doctors and nurses who agree to provide volunteer health services. Notably, the initiative won’t touch on medical malpractice liability, nor will it contain a Medicaid expansion component, something Passidomo contended would not address the root problem of health care access.

“Access to health care is important at every phase of life,” Passidomo said. “Insurance does not guarantee access, as even Floridians with great insurance face barriers to care. Live Healthy is a robust package of policy enhancements and strategic investments that will help make sure Florida’s health care workforce is growing at the same pace as the rest of our great state.”

Read more about the “Live Healthy” initiative, including the spending breakdown, on Florida Politics.

“We know that Florida is one of only 10 states in this country that has refused to expand Medicaid access. And that has a real cost, not just monetary, but in terms of people’s lives. We want to talk about ‘Live Healthy,’ we need to make sure that people have access to health care.”

— House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell, on the Senate President’s 2024 health care priority.

Weekend best bet: Jaguars’ quarterback questions on Sunday

After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime on Monday Night Football, the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) no longer control their playoff destiny. Had the Jaguars won out, they would have been the top seed in the AFC. Now, they must rebound from the loss and there are questions about who will be under center.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game with a high ankle sprain and will likely miss Sunday’s game in Cleveland against the Browns (7-5). Wide receiver Christian Kirk will miss the game (abdominal injury) while left tackle Walker Little (hamstring), cornerback Tre Herndon (concussion), and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (ankle) could also miss the game.

Both teams are in playoff contention with the Browns clinging to the seventh and final spot entering the weekend. Cleveland reverted veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the practice squad on Monday. Dorian Thompson-Robinson could make his third start of the year for the Browns.

If the Jaguars win, it sets up a highly important meeting with the Baltimore Ravens the following Sunday. A Jacksonville loss opens the door for the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts to join the Jaguars atop the AFC South. Both the Texans and Colts enter the weekend with 7-5 records.

