Ron DeSantis doesn’t think Chris Sununu can save ‘establishment’ Nikki Haley

Ron DeSantis is downplaying the importance of an endorsement Nikki Haley got from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

The 2024 presidential candidate said Tuesday that Sununu is a “good guy,” but that even his endorsement in the Granite State won’t help the “establishment candidate” from South Carolina.

“He’s a really good campaigner. I mean, excellent campaigner. So, in that sense, I think it’s a benefit for her. But here’s the problem. Even a campaigner as good as Chris is not going to be able to paper over Nikki being an establishment candidate,” the Governor made the comments during a CNN town hall hosted by Jake Tapper.

DeSantis said Haley is “really reflective of the old failed Republican establishment of yesteryear.”

“We do not need to go back to that, but I will say this. Chris is great, he’s done a great job as governor. He’s a great campaigner and I look forward to campaigning with him next fall in New Hampshire as the Republican nominee,” DeSantis quipped.

Earlier in the day, the Governor’s campaign downplayed the importance of the endorsement.

“What happens in New Hampshire will be significantly impacted by the outcome in Iowa, where the true Trump alternative will emerge. And when Ron DeSantis comes out in that position he will be joined by over 60 New Hampshire state legislators who stand ready to take the fight to the establishment and their candidates of yesteryear to return power to grassroots conservatives,” asserted spokesperson Andrew Romeo.

Meanwhile, even before Sununu endorsed, polls showed DeSantis struggling in the state.

The Trafalgar Group’s survey, conducted from Dec. 9-11, shows the Florida Governor at 11%, in a statistical tie for fourth place with Vivek Ramaswamy.

According to the Race to the White House polling average, DeSantis’ 8% is good for fourth place, behind Trump, Haley and Christie. And one key poll is even worse.

Last month’s Washington Post-Monmouth survey of New Hampshire GOP Primary voters found the Florida Governor had fallen to fifth place in the Granite State.