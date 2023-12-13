Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast finds tepid support for DOJ grant

Citrus County commissioners reluctantly backed a federal grant the Sheriff’s Office received in November that could cost millions of unbudgeted dollars.

During a contentious and, at times, confusing 90-minute dialogue with Sheriff Mike Prendergast, commissioners made clear they were not ready to pay the price that comes with a U.S. Department of Justice community policing grant.

The county in May agreed to apply for the grant to hire 44 new deputies over three years. While the grant partially covers pay and benefits, it doesn’t cover overhead — vehicles, equipment and uniforms.

At the time, Sheriff’s officials downplayed the potential of actually receiving the grant award. When the DOJ notified Citrus County in November it had been approved for 43 new deputies, DOJ outlined the costs — $5.3 million in federal money, and $14 million from the county over the grant’s five-year lifetime.

Prendergast made two requests of commissioners: Have the chairman sign the grant along with his office and provide funding to hire 15 new deputies as the first phase of the grant.

Commissioners didn’t seem pleased with Prendergast asking for new hires two months into a budget year.

“Three commissioners voted to increase the budget. People are none too happy about it,” Commissioner Rebecca Bays said. “I thought we went forward in good faith in this budget to give them everything they asked for.”

Hiring 15 new deputies as part of the grant would have cost the county $2.4 million. Suggestions to take the money from reserves, impact fees, or the popular neighborhood road resurfacing budget, found no traction.

As was the case in May when Commissioners agreed to apply for the grant, the sheriff’s request came days before a DOJ deadline and was not part of the board agenda. In both cases, the public had little notice the grant matter was up for a vote.

While they wouldn’t commit any funding to match the grant, Commissioners didn’t want the grant to die, either.

Chairman Holly Davis said she didn’t want to sign the grant documents because it held her legally liable if any of the information was incorrect. Davis said she has no way of verifying sheriff’s office data.

“I read the document. I’m not comfortable signing it,” she said. “It says ‘under penalty of perjury.’ I cannot sign off on documents I do not understand.”

Prendergast insisted the DOJ requires signatures from both his office and the County Commission chairman. County Attorney Denise Dymond Lyn countered that only the sheriff’s signature was needed.

The board’s 4-1 vote authorizes Davis to sign the document should the DOJ confirm this week her signature is necessary. However, the vote allows Davis the choice of signing it or not.

Commissioner Diana Finegan voted no, saying the board should direct Davis to sign the document or not without leaving it vague.

Commissioner Rebecca Bays supported the motion but warned it potentially pushes the sheriff’s budget from $39 million to $50 million before they know it.

“You’re going to drag that out, and every year that budgeted amount is going to go up,” Bays said. “I think we’re way out of our league.”