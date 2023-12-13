December 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis again floats moving Department of Agriculture to Iowa
Image via DeSantis campaign.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 13, 20233min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate panel OK’s bill that would require drivers who refuse breathalyzers to install interlock devices

FederalHeadlines

Jared Moskowitz mocks pre-holiday break impeachment inquiry vote

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis rips move to ‘rig’ Nevada caucuses

Ron DeSantis Iowa
The Governor now thinks Oklahoma should host the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

Florida’s Governor continues to woo Hawkeye State Republicans, repeating a promise to give Iowa “first dibs” on a relocation of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“So it potentially could be the whole thing,” Ron DeSantis said in a press call with in-state media, in which he positioned the proposal as a way to “make these agencies more reflective of the people that they’re intended to serve is to take them out of Washington D.C.”

“And so, instead of having the Civil Rights division of the Justice Department in D.C., you know, you can have it in Oklahoma. Instead of having the Department of Agriculture (in the Nation’s Capital), you can have it at Iowa,” DeSantis said.

Those comments seemed to rescind a previous trial balloon to move the Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Rights Division to Iowa as well.

“Iowa will have first dibs on the Department of Agriculture. We’ll work with the people in Iowa to see what they would want, how they would want to do it,” DeSantis said.

The Governor added that he wouldd prefer people who know “agriculture and farming” running the USDA and not “pointy headed bureaucrats that are imposing an agenda without having any concept of how that’s actually impacting people’s daily lives and their professions.”

“And so I think it’s going to be more than just agriculture. We want to really look to get power outside of Washington. And if Iowa doesn’t want it, we’ll offer it to others. But I think a lot of people think it would be a good idea.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says Casey DeSantis 'fought' to get a mammogram

nextRon DeSantis claims Palestinian casualties are 'Hamas' fault'

3 comments

  • SteveHC

    December 13, 2023 at 1:07 pm

    Bizarre. That’s about all I can say lol.

    Reply

  • My Take

    December 13, 2023 at 1:21 pm

    NIMH is now a tòssup: Texas or Florida?

    CDC’s Mad Cow and DOAg’s locoweed programs to Texas.

    Reply

  • Dr. Franklin Waters

    December 13, 2023 at 1:37 pm

    And who said all politicians do is pander?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories