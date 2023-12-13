Ron DeSantis again floats moving Department of Agriculture to Iowa

Florida’s Governor continues to woo Hawkeye State Republicans, repeating a promise to give Iowa “first dibs” on a relocation of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“So it potentially could be the whole thing,” Ron DeSantis said in a press call with in-state media, in which he positioned the proposal as a way to “make these agencies more reflective of the people that they’re intended to serve is to take them out of Washington D.C.”

“And so, instead of having the Civil Rights division of the Justice Department in D.C., you know, you can have it in Oklahoma. Instead of having the Department of Agriculture (in the Nation’s Capital), you can have it at Iowa,” DeSantis said.

Those comments seemed to rescind a previous trial balloon to move the Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Rights Division to Iowa as well.

“Iowa will have first dibs on the Department of Agriculture. We’ll work with the people in Iowa to see what they would want, how they would want to do it,” DeSantis said.

The Governor added that he wouldd prefer people who know “agriculture and farming” running the USDA and not “pointy headed bureaucrats that are imposing an agenda without having any concept of how that’s actually impacting people’s daily lives and their professions.”

“And so I think it’s going to be more than just agriculture. We want to really look to get power outside of Washington. And if Iowa doesn’t want it, we’ll offer it to others. But I think a lot of people think it would be a good idea.”