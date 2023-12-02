December 2, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis promises ‘first dibs’ on Department of Agriculture to Iowa if he wins the presidency

A.G. GancarskiDecember 2, 20232min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis tells Iowans ‘consultants’ advised against ‘The Full Grassley’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Nikki Haley lashes out at ‘losing’ Ron DeSantis, stops short of urging him to drop out

HeadlinesTallahassee

Ben Graber reconnects with Adelson Family after long hiatus to field test nonsensical new defense theory

DeSantis in prosperity
'We'll send it to Iowa, and you guys can take care of it.'

Ron DeSantis is confident he’s going to win the Iowa caucuses — and if he does, they may be queued up to get a Cabinet Department.

In remarks in Iowa, DeSantis said the Hawkeye State could handle a Cabinet department.

“You guys will have first dibs on the Department of Agriculture. We’ll send it to Iowa, and you guys can take care of it,” the 2024 presidential candidate said in Newton Saturday.

The reason for this proposal?

DeSantis said “a number of people said that they don’t like USDA Washington bureaucrats interfering with how people are farming and they would much rather have this agency be run with people from their own communities.” Moreover, it’s consistent with his pitch to “reduce (Cabinet Agency) footprints in D.C. by at least 50%.”

This is actually the second federal agency DeSantis has teased farming out to the Hawkeye State.

Back in August, he told supporters in Iowa that the Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Rights Division was up for grabs, advising them that “if Iowa wants the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, just let us know, maybe we’ll make that happen.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis tells Iowans 'consultants' advised against 'The Full Grassley'

One comment

  • MH/Duuuval

    December 2, 2023 at 6:24 pm

    No doubt the current Sec. of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, would be glad to return to his native state to continue the good work he’s done in this area of the economy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories