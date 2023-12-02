Ron DeSantis promises ‘first dibs’ on Department of Agriculture to Iowa if he wins the presidency

Ron DeSantis is confident he’s going to win the Iowa caucuses — and if he does, they may be queued up to get a Cabinet Department.

In remarks in Iowa, DeSantis said the Hawkeye State could handle a Cabinet department.

“You guys will have first dibs on the Department of Agriculture. We’ll send it to Iowa, and you guys can take care of it,” the 2024 presidential candidate said in Newton Saturday.

The reason for this proposal?

DeSantis said “a number of people said that they don’t like USDA Washington bureaucrats interfering with how people are farming and they would much rather have this agency be run with people from their own communities.” Moreover, it’s consistent with his pitch to “reduce (Cabinet Agency) footprints in D.C. by at least 50%.”

This is actually the second federal agency DeSantis has teased farming out to the Hawkeye State.

Back in August, he told supporters in Iowa that the Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Rights Division was up for grabs, advising them that “if Iowa wants the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, just let us know, maybe we’ll make that happen.”